Meritage Group LP Increases Stake in Electronic Arts (EA); Cooper Std Hldgs (CPS) Valuation Rose While Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Boosted by $1.50 Million Its Holding

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 673747.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 1.35M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 1.35 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.97M, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $93.68. About 1.42M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (CPS) by 37.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 32,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 119,181 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, up from 86,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $594.13M market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.44. About 283,961 shares traded or 41.13% up from the average. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 62.97% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPS); 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings Backs FY Sales $3.55B-$3.6B; 26/03/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Medina Named a 2018 STEP Ahead Award Honoree; 10/04/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Fortrex™ Material Innovation Wins 2018 Automotive News PACE Award; 03/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q ADJ EPS $3.45, EST. $2.91; 26/03/2018 Cooper-Standard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD SEES FY REV. $3.55B TO $3.60B, EST. $3.62B; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $3.45; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q EPS $3.07

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61 billion and $4.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 70,997 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $189.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 138,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.04M shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 438,753 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Jefferies Llc has invested 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 7,916 are owned by Scotia Capital Inc. United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.06% or 297,316 shares. Amer Century Companies holds 0.14% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 1.39M shares. Montag A Assoc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Fulton Bancorp Na has 0.08% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Stone Ridge Asset Lc accumulated 23,453 shares. Bp Public Limited Liability reported 31,000 shares. Ajo Lp holds 252,583 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co invested in 41 shares. Regions Fincl Corp accumulated 30,998 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Luxor Limited Partnership invested in 0.07% or 20,976 shares. Atlanta Cap L L C invested in 342,756 shares.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $891.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 4.50 million shares to 10,856 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 3.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 875,382 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

