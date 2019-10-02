Meritage Group LP Has Upped United Technologies (UTX) Position by $62.62 Million; Stock Declined; As Lyondellbasell Industries (LYB) Shares Declined, Valicenti Advisory Services Upped Its Stake by $480,482

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 62.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 481,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $162.92 million, up from 769,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $130.8. About 682,815 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View; 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries (LYB) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 5,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 63,052 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43M, up from 57,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $84.57. About 634,205 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey; 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC had bought 764,501 shares worth $57.04 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And stated it has 319,575 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Synovus Finance Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Banque Pictet And Cie Sa invested 0.12% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Roanoke Asset Management Ny has invested 1.07% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Rampart Inv Mngmt Communication Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 7,392 shares. Moreover, Bartlett Communication Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 66 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 11,176 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 4,565 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Csu Producer Resource Inc has 12,334 shares for 3.91% of their portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag accumulated 0.17% or 3.46 million shares. Jefferies Gp owns 115,040 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 258,792 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Lc reported 114,866 shares stake. Nomura Asset Management owns 98,673 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.03% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 69,975 shares.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66M and $205.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 11,369 shares to 4,991 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & (XES) by 39,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,620 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond (SCHZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Linscomb And Williams reported 41,067 shares stake. Tompkins stated it has 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 9.20 million shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Putnam Investments Limited Co has invested 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hgk Asset Management stated it has 3,410 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt stated it has 120,985 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.16% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). East Coast Asset Management Lc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 13,061 were accumulated by Ami Investment Management. World Asset Incorporated holds 0.36% or 57,190 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Advsrs holds 0.32% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 7,396 shares. Wealthquest Corp reported 1,613 shares stake. Alpha Cubed Investments stated it has 5,498 shares. The Texas-based Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx has invested 1.43% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 197,314 shares.