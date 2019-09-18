Meritage Group LP Has Upped Its Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Holding by $54.08 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Wal (WMT) Stock Rose, Avalon Advisors Has Boosted Position

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 1969.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 228,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 240,414 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.56M, up from 11,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $333.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $117.18. About 2.96M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 12/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: Exclusive: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June; 11/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS AS PER DEAL WITH FLIPKART, CO MAY APPOINT OR REPLACE CEO AND OTHER PRINCIPAL EXECUTIVES OF FLIPKART GROUP OF COMPANIES; 14/03/2018 – Walmart to Expand Online Grocery Delivery Coast to Coast; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Also in Talks to Sell Majority Stake in Brazil Operations; 23/04/2018 – Walmart Close To $12 Billion Deal For India’s Flipkart After Earlier Amazon Chatter: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS WALMART2WORLD TO DELIVER FUNDS IN 10 MINUTES OR LESS AND WHEREVER MONEY IS SENT, FEES FOR WALMART2WORLD TO BE SAME; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Flipkart looking for senior executives to take on competition – Economic Times; 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY SAM’S CLUB COMPARABLE SALES, WITHOUT FUEL UP 3.8 PCT; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – ANTICIPATE CONTINUATION OF CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 16.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 443,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The hedge fund held 3.16 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $387.90M, up from 2.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $132.87. About 2.43M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 91 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Lourd Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 1,857 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancorp invested in 1.46M shares. Enterprise holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 1,948 shares. New York-based Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.86% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Old National Natl Bank In holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 7,500 shares. Moreover, Csat Inv Advisory Lp has 0.02% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 507 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.19% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 2.53M shares. Ar Asset Mngmt has 5,364 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 61,933 shares. Senator Invest Gru Limited Partnership invested 2.82% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Eulav Asset Management has invested 0.21% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation stated it has 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Mai Cap Mgmt owns 2,622 shares. Braun Stacey Associates Inc owns 107,201 shares.

