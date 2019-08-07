Meritage Group LP Has Upped Electronic Arts (EA) Stake By $136.10 Million; Cannon Express (AB)’s Sentiment Is 1.08

Cannon Express Inc (AB) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 57 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 53 sold and trimmed equity positions in Cannon Express Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 14.34 million shares, down from 15.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cannon Express Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 40 Increased: 36 New Position: 21.

Meritage Group Lp increased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 673747.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meritage Group Lp acquired 1.35M shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Meritage Group Lp holds 1.35M shares with $136.97M value, up from 200 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $27.85B valuation. The stock increased 2.41% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $92.27. About 4.05M shares traded or 0.07% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corp owns 20,420 shares. Cibc Ww Corp holds 287,016 shares. Coastline Co reported 15,215 shares. Captrust Advsrs holds 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 2,262 shares. Markel Corporation reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 45,043 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Moreover, Westpac Banking has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 139,505 shares. Cwm Llc has 0.08% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Mackenzie Fincl accumulated 0% or 4,515 shares. Moreover, Strategic Glob Advsrs Ltd has 1.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 47,611 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 225 shares. Advsrs Asset Inc stated it has 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Prudential Financial accumulated 0.05% or 285,917 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa invested 0.24% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Among 14 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Electronic Arts had 27 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Stephens. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Bank of America. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12000 target in Wednesday, May 8 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11200 target in Thursday, May 9 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Bank of America. The company was downgraded on Friday, May 3 by M Partners. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $115 target in Thursday, February 28 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $116 target in Wednesday, February 13 report. Stephens maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Monday, June 24. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $120 target.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.54 million activity. $1.01M worth of stock was sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR on Tuesday, February 12. Schatz Jacob J. sold $306,330 worth of stock. Bruzzo Chris sold $1.23 million worth of stock.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Electronic Arts Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EA Stock Is Fairly Valued, but That Doesnâ€™t Mean It Canâ€™t Still Pop – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EA Stock Has Much to Prove to Investors Going Into Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Now Is the Right Time to Buy and Keep Electronic Arts Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $2.70 billion. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It has a 11.99 P/E ratio. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, firms, and other business entities.

Analysts await AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 8.70% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AB’s profit will be $60.82 million for 11.11 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28. About 230,990 shares traded or 6.51% up from the average. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) has declined 0.92% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AB News: 01/05/2018 – AllianceBernstein CEO Seth Bernstein to Move as Part of Shift; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – Discover Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Tupperware Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – AllianceBernstein Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 10-11; 26/04/2018 – AllianceBernstein Holding 1Q Rev $867.8M; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 30/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

More important recent AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AllianceBernstein goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “UBS Has Budweiser Hangover, Downgrades AB Inbev After Q2 Print – Benzinga”, Seekingalpha.com published: “AllianceBernstein in partnership for collective investment trusts – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) was released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Three AllianceBernstein Leaders Join SASB’s Standards Advisory Group – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.