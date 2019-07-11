Meritage Group LP Has Raised Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Position; HCP (HCP) Sentiment Is 1.5

Meritage Group Lp increased Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) stake by 11.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meritage Group Lp acquired 103,486 shares as Sherwin Williams Co (SHW)’s stock declined 0.71%. The Meritage Group Lp holds 985,589 shares with $424.50M value, up from 882,103 last quarter. Sherwin Williams Co now has $42.52B valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $7.66 during the last trading session, reaching $465.2. About 404,099 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage

HCP Inc (HCP) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 259 hedge funds increased or started new equity positions, while 173 reduced and sold their positions in HCP Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 438.78 million shares, up from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding HCP Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 7 to 7 for the same number . Sold All: 36 Reduced: 137 Increased: 182 New Position: 77.

Resolution Capital Ltd holds 7.5% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. for 7.36 million shares. Green Street Investors Llc owns 415,500 shares or 7.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Real Estate Management Services Llc has 5.88% invested in the company for 299,200 shares. The New York-based V3 Capital Management L.P. has invested 4.48% in the stock. Aew Capital Management L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.87 million shares.

HCP, Inc. is an independent hybrid real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $15.67 billion. The fund invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 14.3 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in properties serving the healthcare industry including sectors of healthcare such as senior housing, life science, medical office, hospital and skilled nursing.

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. HCP’s profit will be $206.53M for 18.97 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $32.63. About 2.66M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (HCP) has risen 31.11% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.68% the S&P500.

Among 11 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Sherwin-Williams had 21 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Friday, April 26. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of SHW in report on Friday, March 22 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 16. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform” on Monday, January 14. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 16 by Deutsche Bank. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.11% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 21,283 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0.12% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Hightower Advisors Ltd Co reported 14,042 shares. 1,021 are owned by Pettyjohn Wood White Incorporated. Mawer Invest Ltd stated it has 68,965 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Intrust Savings Bank Na stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Diamond Hill Capital invested in 0.07% or 30,798 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 142,627 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 152,172 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 746 shares. Boys Arnold And has invested 0.23% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 0% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 14,220 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp owns 791 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Us Bankshares De holds 62,443 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Lionstone Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 6.96% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 35,330 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity. 500 shares were bought by FETTIG JEFF M, worth $216,035 on Wednesday, May 22.