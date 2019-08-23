Meritage Group LP Has Raised Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Holding; Monroe Capital (MRCC) Has 1.14 Sentiment

Meritage Group Lp increased Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) stake by 0.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meritage Group Lp acquired 8,872 shares as Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS)’s stock rose 15.65%. The Meritage Group Lp holds 2.72M shares with $307.48 million value, up from 2.71 million last quarter. Fidelity Natl Information Sv now has $83.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $136.09. About 585,100 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18

Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.48, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 24 investment professionals increased and opened new stock positions, while 21 sold and decreased stock positions in Monroe Capital Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 3.42 million shares, down from 3.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Monroe Capital Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 12 Increased: 15 New Position: 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oarsman Cap holds 0.12% or 2,246 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank invested in 7,380 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 0.01% or 68,737 shares. Moneta Group Inc Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 326,976 shares. Puzo Michael J owns 0.09% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 2,100 shares. Connecticut-based Ellington Management Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 333 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 18,879 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System. Whittier Tru accumulated 1,843 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cambridge Inv Advisors holds 0.02% or 21,669 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Park Avenue Secs Llc has invested 0.02% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 451,871 are held by Ajo Limited Partnership. North Star Asset Mgmt owns 133,220 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Corp reported 173,929 shares stake. First Personal Financial invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity. 5,075 shares were bought by NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR, worth $544,142 on Thursday, March 21.

Among 8 analysts covering Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Information Services has $15000 highest and $118 lowest target. $135.11’s average target is -0.72% below currents $136.09 stock price. Fidelity National Information Services had 19 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, April 12. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 8. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, March 22 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, March 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The company has market cap of $211.30 million. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, gas and oil, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate. It has a 17.7 P/E ratio. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada.

The stock increased 0.44% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 26,261 shares traded. Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) has declined 15.01% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCC News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to five classes of notes issued by Monroe Capital MML CLO Vl, Ltd; 17/05/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Recapitalization of Atlas Sign Industries, Inc; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Monroe Capital, NL Industries, FCB Financial, A; 08/05/2018 – Monroe Capital 1Q-End Net Asset Value $13.49/Share; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Monroe Capital MML CLO VI, Ltd./LLC; 08/05/2018 – Monroe Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 42 Cents/Share; 29/03/2018 – Monroe Capital Hires Karin Kovacic as Managing Director; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Five Classes Of Notes Issued By Monroe Capital Mml Clo Vi, Ltd; 14/03/2018 MONROE CAPITAL CORP – QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE OF $278.7 MLN; 27/03/2018 – MONROE CAPITAL HIRES RYAN FLANDERS AS VICE PRESIDENT