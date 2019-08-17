Meritage Group LP Has Increased Its Autodesk (ADSK) Position; Introgen Therapeutics (INGN) Has 1.25 Sentiment

Meritage Group Lp increased Autodesk Inc (ADSK) stake by 10.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meritage Group Lp acquired 155,004 shares as Autodesk Inc (ADSK)’s stock declined 10.23%. The Meritage Group Lp holds 1.60M shares with $248.69M value, up from 1.44M last quarter. Autodesk Inc now has $31.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $144.13. About 1.56M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN

Introgen Therapeutics Inc (INGN) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 120 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 96 sold and trimmed equity positions in Introgen Therapeutics Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 22.35 million shares, down from 22.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Introgen Therapeutics Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 41 Reduced: 55 Increased: 82 New Position: 38.

Among 12 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Autodesk has $200 highest and $91 lowest target. $176.36’s average target is 22.36% above currents $144.13 stock price. Autodesk had 25 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ADSK in report on Friday, March 1 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, February 25. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ADSK in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Evercore given on Wednesday, March 20. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Counsel has invested 0.81% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) stated it has 0.04% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 141,429 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.19% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 6,005 shares. Cambridge Research Advsr holds 0% or 2,284 shares in its portfolio. Sit Assocs reported 0.24% stake. Twin Tree Limited Partnership holds 11,577 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd has 1.31% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Dsc Advsrs LP stated it has 0.05% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Hl Financial Svcs Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 527 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc reported 1,428 shares stake. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Co Il holds 2,585 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 355,827 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Trexquant LP holds 18,453 shares.

Brown Capital Management Llc holds 2.61% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. for 2.71 million shares. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc owns 157,640 shares or 2.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Summit Creek Advisors Llc has 1.01% invested in the company for 59,280 shares. The Washington-based Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc has invested 0.98% in the stock. Redwood Investments Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 133,654 shares.

The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $42.18. About 515,545 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (INGN) has declined 68.45% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – INDIVIDUAL MAY GAINED ACCESS TO DATA ALSO INCLUDING MEDICARE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER, INSURANCE POLICY DATA/TYPE OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PROVIDED; 24/05/2018 – Inogen Needs to Take a Breath; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Rev $310M-$320M; 26/03/2018 Inogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q Rev $79.1M; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Net $38M-Net $41M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – ON APRIL 13, 2018, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT IT EXPERIENCED A DATA SECURITY INCIDENT; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – DETERMINED THAT UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO NON-PUBLIC FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF COMPANY; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – FORENSICS FIRM DETERMINED UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO SOME INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC -CO IMMEDIATELY TOOK STEPS TO SECURE CUSTOMER INFORMATION & HIRED LEADING FORENSICS FIRM TO INVESTIGATE INCIDENT

