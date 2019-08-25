Meritage Group LP Has Increased By $56.57 Million Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; CORBION NV ORDINARY SHARES (CSNVF) Shorts Down By 2.71%

Meritage Group Lp increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 23.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meritage Group Lp acquired 483,534 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Meritage Group Lp holds 2.57 million shares with $303.05M value, up from 2.09 million last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS

CORBION NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CSNVF) had a decrease of 2.71% in short interest. CSNVF’s SI was 79,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.71% from 81,300 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 396 days are for CORBION NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CSNVF)’s short sellers to cover CSNVF’s short positions. It closed at $27.97 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kopp Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Com, a Minnesota-based fund reported 3,019 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 13.2% or 305,309 shares. Northrock Prtnrs Limited has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 46,995 shares or 2.19% of their US portfolio. The New Jersey-based Columbus Hill Lp has invested 2.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sei owns 5.09 million shares for 2.02% of their portfolio. Opus Investment Management holds 0.12% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Boston Prtn has invested 0.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp invested in 0.12% or 22,105 shares. Hourglass Cap Limited has 0.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,730 shares. Private Ocean Lc holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 23,083 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr reported 82,511 shares stake. Hartline reported 111,044 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Suncoast Equity Management reported 4% stake.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 10.60% above currents $133.39 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $15200 target in Friday, July 19 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Friday, July 19.

Corbion N.V. operates as a food ingredients and biobased chemical firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.66 billion. The firm primarily offers lactic acid, lactic acid derivatives, and lactides, as well as emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, and vitamins. It has a 20.84 P/E ratio. It also provides biobased products made from renewable resources and applied in various markets, such as bakery, meat, pharmaceuticals and medical devices, home and personal care, packaging, automotive, coatings, and adhesives.