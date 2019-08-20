Meritage Group LP Has Increased Autodesk (ADSK) Holding By $24.03 Million; NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Has 0.96 Sentiment

Meritage Group Lp increased Autodesk Inc (ADSK) stake by 10.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meritage Group Lp acquired 155,004 shares as Autodesk Inc (ADSK)’s stock declined 10.23%. The Meritage Group Lp holds 1.60M shares with $248.69 million value, up from 1.44 million last quarter. Autodesk Inc now has $32.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $146.71. About 403,664 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 70 investment professionals increased or started new positions, while 73 sold and decreased stakes in NextEra Energy Partners. The investment professionals in our database reported: 45.42 million shares, up from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding NextEra Energy Partners in top ten positions decreased from 6 to 4 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 50 Increased: 45 New Position: 25.

Beach Investment Management Llc. holds 10.09% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP for 120,283 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa owns 1.32 million shares or 6.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. has 6.2% invested in the company for 149,920 shares. The California-based Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc has invested 4.37% in the stock. Energy Income Partners Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5.40 million shares.

Analysts await NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NEP’s profit will be $36.50M for 18.75 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.49 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -232.65% EPS growth.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects. The company has market cap of $2.74 billion. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as in seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets in Texas. It currently has negative earnings. It has a portfolio of approximately 2,926 megawatts of renewable energy projects.

Meritage Group Lp decreased Sba Communications Corp New stake by 132,108 shares to 1.14M valued at $228.48M in 2019Q1. It also reduced S&P Global Inc stake by 61,395 shares and now owns 935,956 shares. Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.07% or 1.70M shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.12% or 301,094 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 3,993 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Com invested in 23 shares. Pinnacle Assocs invested in 0.2% or 56,710 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0% or 13,199 shares. Delaware-based Dupont Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 22,973 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc holds 16,895 shares. Cibc World accumulated 2,863 shares or 0% of the stock. Bessemer Gru owns 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 1,032 shares. Park Avenue Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,480 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 7,687 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 1,176 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd holds 0.04% or 147,580 shares in its portfolio.

Among 12 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Autodesk has $200 highest and $91 lowest target. $176.36’s average target is 20.21% above currents $146.71 stock price. Autodesk had 24 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 1 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, March 1. Barclays Capital maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $199 target. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Evercore. Oppenheimer maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Friday, March 1. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $190 target. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Argus Research. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of ADSK in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of ADSK in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 10.