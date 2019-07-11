Meritage Group LP Has Decreased Moodys (MCO) Holding by $12.85 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Rose, Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Trimmed Its Position

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $199.77. About 544,990 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Emea Cmbs Notes Issued By Telereal Securitisation Plc; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF SANTANDER MéXICO AND CASA DE BOLSA SANTANDER; OUTLOOK ON CASA DE BOLSA SANTANDER CHANGED TO STABLE; 10/04/2018 – Retail defaults hit record high in first quarter, Moody’s says; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms MNC lnvestama’s Caa3 corporate family rating; outlook negative; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES GLOBALWORTH TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLK TO POSITIVE; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS EMI MUSIC’S B1 CFR, STABLE OUTLOOK NOT IMPACTED BY; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Changed Outlook To Positive From Stable On The Aa1 Ratings Of The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF); 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Definitive Rating To Honda Finance’s 5th Auto Credit Abs; 25/04/2018 – MILLICOM & COMCEL AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 7.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 404.83 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.08 billion, down from 412.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.47. About 9,893 shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 22/05/2018 – Former Morgan Stanley and JAForlines Global Executives Launch TPW Investment Management (TPWIM), An ETF-Based Investment Solutions Firm Utilizing Unique IP To Capture Global Macro Edge; 06/04/2018 – EHI CAR SERVICES- CONSORTIUM INTENDS TO FUND DEAL THROUGH PROCEEDS FROM LOAN FACILITY OF UP TO $200 MLN FROM MORGAN STANLEY SENIOR FUNDING, OTHERS; 16/03/2018 – CFA Society NY: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 15/05/2018 – Jay Dupuis: EXCLUSIVE: Morgan Stanley Engages GDAX As Institutional Crypto Market Maker – The ICO Journal; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S INSTITUTIONAL SECURITIES BUSINESS POSTED BEST RESULTS SINCE 2007 -CFO; 19/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Morgan Stanley $Bmark Debt Offering in Two Parts; 26/04/2018 – ORSTED A/S ORSTED.CO : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 430 FROM DKK 425; 23/03/2018 – WILLIAM DEMANT WDH.CO : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 208 FROM DKK 177; 05/04/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Ex-Prudential CEO named chairman of Morgan Stanley’s European arm; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: Strong 1Q Performance Across All Business Segments, Geographies

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 6.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.03B for 8.91 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 548,365 shares. First Fincl In owns 512 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability holds 56,675 shares. Moreover, Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.33% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Calamos Lc has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.08% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Limited has 29,703 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 34,389 shares. Mrj has 55,739 shares. Moreover, Yhb Inv Advsrs has 0.31% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 46,686 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust owns 72,923 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. 234,041 are held by Mackay Shields Ltd Co. Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has invested 0.03% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Asset Mgmt One Ltd holds 706,975 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61 billion and $4.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 483,534 shares to 2.57 million shares, valued at $303.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).