Meritage Group LP Has Decreased Its Moodys (MCO) Position by $12.85 Million; Sp Plus (SP) Stock Price Declined While Lionstone Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $1.42 Million

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sp Plus Corp (SP) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 41,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 334,198 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.40 million, down from 375,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sp Plus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $777.71M market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $34.03. About 93,083 shares traded. SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) has declined 6.38% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.81% the S&P500. Some Historical SP News: 27/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 SP Plus Corporation Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q Rev $193.9M; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 39C; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 22/04/2018 – DJ SP Plus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SP)

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $203.03. About 521,835 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Smbc 38th Rmbs; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS (P)A1 TO SEVEN & l’S DOMESTIC SHELF REGISTRATION; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS GEORGIA’S SMALL SCALE AND PREPONDERANCE OF VERY SMALL COS ALSO POSE CONSTRAINTS TO GROWTH POTENTIAL; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA2 TO $1.074 BLN NYC TFA 2018 BUILDING AID REVENUE BONDS; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ANGOLA’S STABLE OUTLOOK REFLECTS BROADLY BALANCED CREDIT PRESSURES, WITH POTENTIAL GRADUAL RECOVERY SUPPORTED BY INCREASING OIL PRODUCTION; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fermaca’s Ratings And Changes Outlook To Stable; 11/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Withdraws Rusal’s Ratings For Business Reasons; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Octagon Investment Partners Xxiii, Ltd; 29/05/2018 – BRAZIL RESPONSE TO FUEL STRIKE NEG TO CREDIT PROFILE: MOODY’S; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Say’s Tpx’s Ratings Unchanged Following Sale And Leaseback Transaction

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61B and $4.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 155,004 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $248.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.35 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Adage Cap Ptnrs Gp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Ativo Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 8,680 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt reported 2,283 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 78 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 77,375 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,178 shares. Canandaigua Retail Bank & Tru Co has 0.05% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Tci Wealth Advisors owns 268 shares. M&T Bank & Trust accumulated 0.03% or 28,247 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd holds 4,786 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Co Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 4,003 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.04% or 1,522 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 394 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 63,597 shares. Ims Mngmt holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,420 shares.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $368.52 million for 26.16 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acacia, Baidu, BioMarin, Boeing, BP, CSX, Deere, HCA, PepsiCo, Redfin, S&P, Trimble, Visa, Zillow and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Moody’s Analytics Wins Two Risk Technology Awards for its IFRS 9 Solutions – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “The Funded: 4 Bay Area companies top $100M each in new funding rounds – Silicon Valley Business Journal” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Moody’s Analytics Wins Best Reporting System Provider in Waters Rankings – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Moodyâ€™s Gained 39.5% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold SP shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.38 million shares or 3.12% more from 21.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sei has 0.02% invested in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Com stated it has 1.01% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). United Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 252,477 shares. Bard reported 0.88% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). M&T Bank & Trust Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Prudential Finance reported 137,668 shares. Moreover, Amica Mutual Insur Company has 0.18% invested in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Gsa Llp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Legal General Group Public Ltd Com invested 0% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 34,662 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs accumulated 109 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Ltd Liability Company invested in 37,350 shares. Us Bancshares De holds 0% or 3,698 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 2.74% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SP’s profit will be $17.14M for 11.34 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by SP Plus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.