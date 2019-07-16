Meritage Group LP Has Cut Moodys (MCO) Holding; Nextera Energy (NEE) Sellers Decreased By 5.23% Their Shorts

Meritage Group Lp decreased Moodys Corp (MCO) stake by 6.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as Moodys Corp (MCO)’s stock rose 13.39%. The Meritage Group Lp holds 1.05M shares with $189.61M value, down from 1.12 million last quarter. Moodys Corp now has $38.85B valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $204.88. About 244,501 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO PMHC Il, INC.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1/Vmig 1 To Wyoming Cda Housing Rev. Bds. 2018 Series 2; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Daimler’s Inaugural Truck Securitization; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS U.S.’ LONG-TERM COUNTRY CEILINGS FOR LOCAL- AND FOREIGN-CURRENCY BOND AND BANK DEPOSITS REMAIN UNCHANGED AT AAA; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates General Motor Financial’s Commercial Paper Program P-3; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Canyon County School District 131 (Nampa), Id’s Go Rating To A1; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS Ba2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEG; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Ally Master Owner Trust, Series 2018-2 Notes; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Franklin, Wi’s Note Anticipation Notes; 28/03/2018 – DEERFIELD DAKOTA TO B3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S, OTLK TO STABLE

Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) had a decrease of 5.23% in short interest. NEE’s SI was 5.20M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.23% from 5.48 million shares previously. With 1.96M avg volume, 3 days are for Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)’s short sellers to cover NEE’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $207.21. About 405,299 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS

Among 8 analysts covering Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Moody’s Corp had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by UBS. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $172 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, April 25 with “Market Perform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MCO in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by PiperJaffray with “Neutral” on Friday, April 5. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $19200 target in Thursday, April 25 report. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MCO in report on Tuesday, June 11 with “Underweight” rating.

Meritage Group Lp increased Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) stake by 1.35M shares to 1.35 million valued at $136.97 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) stake by 155,004 shares and now owns 1.60M shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 EPS, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.82 million for 26.40 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie accumulated 470,434 shares. Daiwa Grp, Japan-based fund reported 21,683 shares. 201,030 were accumulated by Markel Corp. Atwood Palmer has 2,800 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bp Public Limited Company owns 17,000 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. 1,900 were reported by Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Pa. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,250 shares. Bancorporation Of America De holds 1.22M shares. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Company owns 22,432 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Pettee Invsts has invested 0.14% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Cambridge Invest Advisors reported 3,300 shares. Fil Limited owns 0% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 45 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 0.41% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 25,650 shares. Bluemar Cap Management Llc has 7,562 shares. Putnam Invests Lc invested in 0% or 1,476 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NextEra Energy, Inc. shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tctc Ltd invested in 49,828 shares or 0.52% of the stock. St Germain D J Inc reported 5,332 shares. Intrust Savings Bank Na accumulated 14,406 shares. Charles Schwab Invest owns 2.00M shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Liability Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,137 shares. Indiana Trust & Investment Management reported 0.59% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Delta Asset Management Ltd Llc Tn reported 2,544 shares. Veritable Lp stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Tiverton Asset Ltd Company holds 0.48% or 57,639 shares. Mcf Limited Liability Com holds 1,120 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Tortoise Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 273 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Haverford invested 0.06% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Lynch & Associate In stated it has 1.03% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.12% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NextEra Energy had 18 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12 with “Overweight”. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $209 target in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. UBS maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating.

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power to retail and wholesale clients in North America. The company has market cap of $99.24 billion. The firm generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It has a 34.5 P/E ratio. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.