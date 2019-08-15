Meritage Group LP Has Boosted Stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) as Stock Rose; Biotime (BTX) Stake Maintained by Broadwood Capital Inc

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.06% . The hedge fund held 33.73 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19M, up from 29.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.0701 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9199. About 694,268 shares traded or 51.68% up from the average. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 40.74% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 15/03/2018 – BioTime 4Q Loss $72.1M; 01/05/2018 – BioTime Presents Updated OpRegen® Clinical Trial Data at ARVO; 25/04/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 27/03/2018 – BioTime Announces Cash Sale of Ascendance Biotechnology; 07/03/2018 BIOTIME ANNOUNCES DSMB APPROVAL TO PROCEED TO COHORT 4 OF THE OPREGEN® CLINICAL TRIAL; 24/05/2018 – BioTime at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Chardan Today; 15/03/2018 – BioTime Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Asterias Biotherapeutics to Present Safety and Efficacy Data from AST-OPC1 SCiStar Study at the American Spinal Injury Associat; 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME – UPON TERMINATION OF ESCROW, AGEX WILL RECEIVE REMAINDER OF CONSIDERATION SUBJECT TO DEDUCTIONS OF LIABILITIES AND/OR EXPENSES FROM ESCROW; 10/05/2018 – BioTime 1Q Loss/Shr 50c

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 103,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 985,589 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424.50M, up from 882,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $6.07 during the last trading session, reaching $520.2. About 364,585 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold BTX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 60.97 million shares or 15.50% more from 52.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Inc reported 17,332 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Iowa Retail Bank has 11,000 shares. 5.19 million were accumulated by Vanguard Gp Incorporated. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 4,657 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Price Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.12% invested in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 328,202 shares. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% or 32,242 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Cwm Ltd Liability Co accumulated 15,200 shares. Raymond James & Assocs invested in 0% or 12,174 shares. Services Automobile Association stated it has 25,411 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 174,326 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated National Bank has 0% invested in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag accumulated 144,376 shares. Northeast Consultants owns 409,856 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 1.45 million shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BioTime Provides Business Update Including Information on AgeX, OncoCyte and Asterias – GlobeNewswire” on February 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “BioTime Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Update – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. Shares Commence Trading on the NYSE American – Business Wire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BioTime Announces Name Change to Lineage Cell Therapeutics – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BioTime to Present New Data From OpRegen® and Vision Restoration Programs at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting (ARVO 2019) – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Confirms Settlement of Nearly 20-Year-Old California Lead Litigation – StreetInsider.com” on July 17, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams (SHW) , ConAgra Brands (CAG), and NL Industries (NL) agree to pay $305 million to settle lead paint lawsuit in California – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61B and $4.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 97,174 shares to 158,249 shares, valued at $185.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 61,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 935,956 shares, and cut its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent owns 1,267 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Trust Advisors invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Salem Investment Counselors Inc invested in 0.02% or 500 shares. Highlander Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Valley Natl Advisers reported 2 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com invested 0.4% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Clean Yield Gru Inc invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Wilkins Counsel invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Motco has invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc holds 0.11% or 16,048 shares. 1,338 were reported by Sva Plumb Wealth Llc. Captrust Financial Advsr has 1,186 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of The West holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,260 shares. Stock Yards National Bank And Trust Company holds 0.06% or 1,447 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corp holds 60,360 shares.