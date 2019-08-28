Meritage Group LP Has Boosted Its Holding in Electronic Arts (EA) by $136.10 Million as Share Value Declined; Toth Financial Advisory Position in Abbvie (ABBV) Has Trimmed as Stock Declined

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 673747.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 1.35M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.97M, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $94.06. About 2.66 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 18.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 12,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 55,546 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, down from 67,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $65.67. About 7.21 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH FIRST PHASE 3 STUDY; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie Gets Positive Recommendation From Pan-Canadian Oncology Drug Review for VENCLEXTA; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE CITES PHASE 2B/3 RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS STUDY IN JAPAN; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES ADDED AMZN, CMCSA, WFC, BIIB, ABBV; 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61 billion and $4.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 132,108 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $228.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 70,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $13.96 million activity. Shares for $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42 million and $427.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 11,243 shares to 107,913 shares, valued at $7.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.23 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.