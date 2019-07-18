Meritage Group LP Decreased Its Moodys (MCO) Position by $12.85 Million; Share Value Rose; As Adobe (ADBE) Shares Rose, Shareholder Renaissance Group Decreased Its Holding by $1.46 Million

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 5,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,520 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.12 million, down from 111,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $308.77. About 791,639 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $204.05. About 98,854 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s cuts credit rating of AMP’s life insurance arm; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES RATINGS OF ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND TO Baa2; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 25/05/2018 – COEUR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S SEES POLISH ECONOMIC GROWTH AT 4% IN 2019: PAP; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By St. Paul’s Clo Ix Designated Activity Company; 11/05/2018 – DR PEPPER SNAPPLE OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Magnetite Viii, Limited; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Und./Aa1 Enh. To Fort Mill School District 4 (York County), Sc’s Series 2018a General Obligation Bonds; The Outlook Is Stable; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Sixteen Classes Of Comm 2012-CCRE2

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Management Inc reported 10,776 shares stake. International Group reported 214,020 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Co reported 2.94M shares. Sigma Planning reported 11,642 shares. Pinnacle Prns owns 2,316 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 933 shares. Raymond James & invested in 0.15% or 375,537 shares. 118,791 were reported by Norinchukin Bank The. Marvin & Palmer Assoc invested in 4.77% or 23,000 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Management owns 3,250 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) has 8,897 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd has invested 0.73% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 14,245 were reported by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt Inc. Amica Retiree Trust accumulated 1,943 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd reported 8.60 million shares stake.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 48.55 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. 139,834 shares were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU, worth $34.32 million on Thursday, January 24. Shares for $3.45 million were sold by Morris Donna. 30,000 shares were sold by Rencher Bradley, worth $7.39M. Another trade for 41,560 shares valued at $10.19M was sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW. 25,000 shares valued at $6.00 million were sold by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 25,937 shares to 677,212 shares, valued at $24.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa by 199,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 EPS, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.83M for 26.30 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61 billion and $4.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 483,534 shares to 2.57 million shares, valued at $303.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 155,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).