Meritage Group LP Decreased Holding in Moodys (MCO) as Shares Rose; As Danaher (DHR) Stock Rose, North Star Asset Management Boosted by $2.30 Million Its Position

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $213.15. About 136,825 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Definitive Rating To Mercedes-Benz Master Owner Trust, Series 2018-B Notes; 20/04/2018 – BACARDI CREDIT-RATING CUT TO JUNK BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CLASS B NOTES OF BAVARIAN SKY CHINA 2017-3; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Sale by Weight Watchers Controlling Shareholder; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Video Replacement Rate, A Key Cable Ratio, Weakens Through Q3 2017; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Hyundai Auto Receivables Trust 2018-A Notes; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns A3 UND/Aa1 ENH to Onaway Area Community Schools, Ml GOULT bonds; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To The Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Grosvenor Place Clo 2015-1 B.V; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Issuer Rating Of A3 To Salisbury, Nc; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Hays Co Wc&Id No 2, Tx’s Goult Bonds

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 96.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 17,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 35,531 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, up from 18,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $139.99. About 503,582 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 12/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 22/05/2018 – Fluke RSE300 and RSE600 Fixed-Mount Infrared Cameras easily integrate infrared data, images, and videos to produce more comprehensive research analysis; 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms; 16/05/2018 – Danaher at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US)

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61 billion and $4.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 155,004 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $248.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Moody’s’s (NYSE:MCO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Preview Of Moody’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Moody’s Acquires Majority Stake in Four Twenty Seven, Inc., a Leader in Climate Data and Risk Analysis – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Moody’s Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 125% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

