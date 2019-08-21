Meritage Group LP Cut Its Position in Moodys (MCO) by $12.85 Million as Stock Rose; Deprince Race & Zollo Cut Holding in Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) by $515,970 as Stock Price Rose

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61 million, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $216.64. About 515,086 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 16/05/2018 – JYSKE BANK AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes Of Wfcm 2015-C28; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s places ratings of CACI lnt’l under review for downgrade; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Neuberger Berman Clo Xix, Ltd; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BARCLAYS BANK MEXICO’S RATINGS; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Atrium European Real Estate Limited; Positive Outlook; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Fluor’s Outlook To Negative; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Issuer Rating To Longmont, Co; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Aaa Rating To Raiffeisen-Landesbank Tirol’s Mortgage Covered Bonds

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mich (IBCP) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 24,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.35% . The institutional investor held 227,560 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89 million, down from 252,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $443.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $19.72. About 28,342 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) has declined 12.87% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.87% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 02/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Completion Of Merger With TCSB Bancorp, Inc; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK: HOLDER APPROVAL TO BUY TRAVERSE CITY STATE; 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank – Mich Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – MERGER OF CO AND TCSB IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTIVE ON APR. 1, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBCP); 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp: Terry Beia Appointed to Its Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Appointment of Terry Beia to Its Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval To Acquire Traverse City State Bank

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 14,334 shares to 481,816 shares, valued at $22.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 6,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 355,218 shares, and has risen its stake in International Game Technolog.

Analysts await Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. IBCP’s profit will be $11.25M for 9.86 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Independent Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61 billion and $4.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 103,486 shares to 985,589 shares, valued at $424.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 2,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 677,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).