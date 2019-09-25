Meritage Group LP Continues to Hold Stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS); Trillium Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding by $4.13 Million as Share Value Rose

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 16.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 443,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The hedge fund held 3.16 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $387.90M, up from 2.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $132.26. About 1.13M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 42,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 188,302 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.34M, down from 230,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $107.11. About 2.99 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 09/03/2018 – REG-Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CYROABLATION SYSTEM IS NOT APPROVED FOR TREATING PERSISTENT AF IN UNITED STATES; 12/03/2018 – Applications Now Open for the 2018 Medtronic Global Champions Team; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Profit Rises, Sees More Growth in FY19; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces New Paid Family Care Leave Benefits; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC CITES DBS AS THERAPY FOR PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “FIS Ranks First in IDC FinTech Rankings for Third Consecutive Year – Business Wire” on September 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Business Satisfaction with Banks Dips But Remains High in Annual FIS Study – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Phillips Edison Adds Finance Executive Brian Gibson as SVP of Finance – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 118% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Consider Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based First Manhattan Commerce has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Savant Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.07% stake. J Goldman & Lp holds 256,517 shares. Advsrs Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 2,497 shares. Tctc Hldg Limited Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Intersect Limited Liability Com has invested 0.15% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Hrt Financial reported 40,815 shares. Korea Inv Corp, a Korea-based fund reported 103,900 shares. Ima Wealth invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Cleararc stated it has 4,830 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Artisan Lp holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 889,030 shares. Moreover, Sei Investments Communication has 0.09% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 226,462 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 2.79 million shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.92% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 910,941 shares. Aperio Group Lc invested in 200,322 shares.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 36,677 shares to 167,767 shares, valued at $7.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 3,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 0.6% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 10.52 million shares. Bbr Lc accumulated 2,505 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Limited Liability owns 6,070 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Pillar Pacific Limited Liability Corporation reported 76,805 shares stake. Pennsylvania Trust has 70,166 shares. Montecito State Bank Trust holds 4,721 shares. Iberiabank Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 2,482 shares. Kistler holds 1,590 shares. Willis Inv Counsel reported 287,812 shares. Clarkston Prns Lc has invested 0.39% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Fred Alger has invested 0.19% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Moreover, Martin Co Tn has 0.53% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 18,345 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated, a Japan-based fund reported 78,179 shares. 4,200 were accumulated by Perkins Cap Management Incorporated.