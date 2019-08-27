Meritage Group LP Continues to Hold Position in Autodesk (ADSK); Resolution Capital LTD Position in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Has Raised by $18.37 Million as Share Value Rose

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 155,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.69M, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $150.43. About 636,478 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 31.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 278,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.63 million, up from 870,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $79.54. About 43,371 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15; 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61 billion and $4.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 154,228 shares to 3.58 million shares, valued at $233.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 70,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btc Management invested in 0.06% or 2,420 shares. Steadfast Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 2.1% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Numerixs Invest Tech Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Natixis Advisors LP reported 1.06% stake. Pointstate Capital LP holds 2.32% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 753,465 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 2,527 shares. Shelton reported 3,159 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 3,260 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 355,827 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd reported 147,678 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Atria Invs Lc reported 0.06% stake. Nomura Asset Mgmt has 36,182 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Financial Bank, a Maryland-based fund reported 39 shares. Brinker holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 61,604 shares.

