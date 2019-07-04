Meritage Group LP Continues to Hold Holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS); As Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Stock Price Rose, Todd Asset Management Upped by $1.99 Million Its Position

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 0.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 8,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.72 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $307.48 million, up from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $126.62. About 1.56 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 14.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 10,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,778 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20M, up from 77,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $451.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $174.67. About 8.53 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA TO ABANDON U.S. JOB VOW IF TIE WORSENS: CHINA NEWS; 14/03/2018 – Top-Performing China Fund Manager Says Alibaba, YY, Look Cheap; 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 27/04/2018 – South Africa’s Coronation Exits Alibaba, Buys Walgreens — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – Hexindai Announces Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer; 09/05/2018 – SUNING.COM 002024.SZ SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL IN SELLING PART OF CO’S FINANCIAL ASSETS; 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba is preparing to invest in Grab – TechCrunch; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Koninklijke by 23,300 shares to 104,400 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 11,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,683 shares, and cut its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX).

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61B and $4.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 97,174 shares to 158,249 shares, valued at $185.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 138,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.04M shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $3.11 million activity. Shares for $544,142 were bought by NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR.

