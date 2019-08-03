Meritage Group LP Boosted Electronic Arts (EA) Position By $136.10 Million; Bb Biotech Ag Lowered Its Celgene (CELG) Stake

Meritage Group Lp increased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 673747.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meritage Group Lp acquired 1.35 million shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Meritage Group Lp holds 1.35M shares with $136.97 million value, up from 200 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $27.53B valuation. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.89. About 2.76M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile

Bb Biotech Ag decreased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 4.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bb Biotech Ag sold 103,875 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Bb Biotech Ag holds 2.20M shares with $207.55M value, down from 2.30M last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $66.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $93.87. About 4.14M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 22/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Celgene exec departure rattles investors; which biotechs are juicy takeover targets?; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Denali Capital CLO Xll, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; Publishes New Issue Report; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 29/05/2018 – EVOTEC & CELGENE EXPAND IPSC PACT TO INCLUDE ADDED CELL LINES; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court upholds legality of patent review process; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD TO RECEIVE MILESTONES AND ROYALTIES ON EX-U.S. SALES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipswich Invest holds 5,170 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 1.75M shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 89,522 shares. Stock Yards State Bank Trust reported 14,912 shares. Corvex Ltd Partnership has 27,404 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 30,707 are owned by Kentucky Retirement System. Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Mngmt Lp has 1.33% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.18 million shares. Barnett Commerce reported 3,795 shares. Tt Intl owns 202,854 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Buckingham Cap, Alabama-based fund reported 32,980 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) accumulated 12,440 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw reported 101,604 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability invested in 16.66M shares. Redmile Group Inc Llc has 1.49% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity. The insider LOUGHLIN JAMES J sold 23,466 shares worth $2.05M.

Bb Biotech Ag increased Argenx Se stake by 20,000 shares to 904,739 valued at $112.95M in 2019Q1. It also upped Macrogenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) stake by 116,728 shares and now owns 3.40M shares. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Celgene had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the shares of CELG in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) earned “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, June 24. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $101 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.54 million activity. $306,330 worth of stock was sold by Schatz Jacob J. on Monday, February 11. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold 10,000 shares worth $1.01M. Bruzzo Chris also sold $1.23M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, February 11.

Among 14 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Electronic Arts had 27 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 11 by Bank of America. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 19 with “Equal-Weight”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Thursday, August 1. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $11500 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 3 by M Partners. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $116 target in Wednesday, February 13 report.

