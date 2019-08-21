Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Stake Maintained by Perceptive Advisors Llc; Apple (AAPL) Holder Kings Point Capital Management Raised Stake

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 4,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,105 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, up from 77,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $950.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $210.36. About 26.92M shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – AAPL: First bit of software news: Apple’s releasing new versions of its iWork apps w/ support for Apple Pencil #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Quiet Boost From Google May Slow; 16/04/2018 – Method Communications Promotes Carolyn Guss to General Manager, San Francisco; 01/05/2018 – The iPhone X is on thin ice, according to earnings reports from companies involved with Apple; 18/04/2018 – Billboard: Spotify Confirms Hiring of Carl Chery, Apple Music’s Former Head of Artist Curation; 24/05/2018 – Apple Partners With Volkswagen to Develop Self-Driving Vehicles -New York Times; 02/04/2018 – Apple Leisure Group and The Mark Travel Corporation to Join Forces; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Giants Notes: Beckham, Apple, D-Line; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s Pricey iPhone X Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 103,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.11 million, up from 949,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merit Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.32. About 522,329 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 23/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc | preludesync distal radial compression sy | K180723 | 04/17/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – MERIT IN WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH NINEPOINT MEDICAL; 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Merit Medical Enters Strategic Alliance and Worldwide Distribution with NinePoint Medical; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Merit Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | corvocet biopsy system | K180450 | 03/12/2018 |

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 0.01% or 168,270 shares. Rothschild And Asset Us holds 0.33% or 502,476 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Signaturefd Ltd Llc accumulated 12 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The holds 34,511 shares or 0% of its portfolio. M&T Savings Bank reported 4,062 shares stake. Valley National Advisers has 595 shares. Cap Management Inc owns 269,625 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. 386,661 were accumulated by Hood River Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Llc holds 29,510 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp holds 154,500 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. State Street invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 367,622 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 285,335 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $200,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Holdings reported 474,785 shares or 2.6% of all its holdings. 4,258 were reported by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca. North Star Asset Management Inc reported 1.8% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 34,688 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The New Hampshire-based Hemenway Trust Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). American Financial Group holds 4.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 242,000 shares. Hennessy Advsr owns 15,973 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 1.84 million shares for 2.5% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 1.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Iowa-based Btc Cap has invested 2.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Security Fincl Bank Of So Dak holds 11,273 shares. Welch Group Llc invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The California-based Guardian Invest Management has invested 5.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Putnam Fl Management holds 3.13% or 195,950 shares in its portfolio.

