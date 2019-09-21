Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Trimmed Position by $13.92 Million as Shares Declined; Financial Architects Has Decreased Facebook (Call) (FB) Holding by $916,180

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 235,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The hedge fund held 817,209 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.67M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merit Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $30.25. About 603,046 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q REV. $203.0M, EST. $192.5M; 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Merit Medical Enters Strategic Alliance and Worldwide Distribution with NinePoint Medical; 16/03/2018 Merit Medical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Merit Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical Reports Record Revenues for First Quarter of 2018

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 97.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 4,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19,000, down from 4,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $547.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS “STRONGLY DENIES” CLAIMS RECENTLY MADE IN THE MEDIA; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG SAID TO SPEAK IN 24 HOURS; 11/05/2018 – Blockchain, the decentralized record-keeping system, could help tackle some of Facebook’s most bothersome problems, like identity verification or advertising sales; 11/05/2018 – Brexit group fined for breaking spending rules in EU vote; 08/05/2018 – Chris Cox is becoming Facebook’s most important executive not named Mark Zuckerberg:; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 05/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook asked several US hospitals to share anonymized data about patients for a proposed research project,; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Exit Hints at Dissent on Handling of Russian Trolls; 05/05/2018 – For example, a middle-of-the-pack employee at Facebook makes more than 8 times Amazon’s median employee salary; 26/03/2018 – The Chronicle Herald: BREAKING: The U.S. Federal Trade Commission confirms it’s investigating the privacy practices of

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,149 shares to 3,430 shares, valued at $533,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 18,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.59B for 24.48 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Comml Bank holds 273,451 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc stated it has 3,108 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Amarillo Financial Bank owns 1.2% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 15,550 shares. Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 29,196 shares stake. Moreover, Element Cap Lc has 1.18% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Capstone Advsr Inc invested in 2,112 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Trillium Asset Llc reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Becker Capital Management Inc has 3,426 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Company Ny holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 182,774 shares. Murphy Cap Mgmt owns 64,190 shares. National Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) has 9,773 shares. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Deltec Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested 3.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Frontier Investment Mngmt Co holds 0.19% or 14,339 shares. Field & Main State Bank has invested 1.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $200,000 activity.

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $26.48 million for 15.76 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold MMSI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 51.19 million shares or 1.21% more from 50.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability holds 5,424 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 3,201 shares. Copper Rock Capital Prns Limited Company has 2.21% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Synovus Corp reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 276,603 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Farmers Merchants has invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Martin Com Tn reported 41,915 shares stake. 55 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.03% or 2.00 million shares. Illinois-based Sg Capital Ltd Co has invested 1.64% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 237,353 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 6,851 shares or 0% of the stock. Ftb Advsr has 0% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 4,124 shares.