Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $13.92 Million; Western Digital Corp. (WDC) Valuation Rose While Agf Investments America Boosted Position by $998,891

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 235,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The hedge fund held 817,209 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.67M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merit Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $30.15. About 321,356 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical Reports Record Revenues for First Quarter of 2018; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 19/03/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | corvocet biopsy system | K180450 | 03/12/2018 |; 16/03/2018 Merit Medical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – DJ Merit Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMSI); 16/04/2018 – Merit Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $26.49M for 15.70 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 27 investors sold MMSI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 51.19 million shares or 1.21% more from 50.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Frontier Mgmt Lc invested 0.56% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 62,570 shares. Ls Investment Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 2,735 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 616,719 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability has 199,134 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma owns 610 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bank & Trust accumulated 6,084 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Trexquant Inv Lp invested in 4,765 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Redwood Ltd Liability invested 1.77% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Bb&T Corporation owns 3,414 shares. Globeflex Ltd Partnership holds 0.44% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) or 35,164 shares. Synovus Financial has 104 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $200,000 activity.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $4.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dbv Technologies S A by 2.48M shares to 3.61M shares, valued at $29.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nevro Corp.

More notable recent Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Share Price Has Soared 304%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Merit Medical to Participate at Canaccord Genuity and Needham Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 04/24/2019: ANTM,PRPO,MMSI – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Merit Medical Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MMSI) 4.6% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Nod For Roche, Takeda Recall, Neon Exults On Journal Publication – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $294.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp. (NYSE:MCO) by 3,691 shares to 32,995 shares, valued at $6.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agco Corp. (NYSE:AGCO) by 9,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,684 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc..