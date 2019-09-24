Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Shareholder Oak Ridge Investments Lowered Its Stake by $458,194; Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Holder Fpr Partners Has Upped Holding by $19.10 Million

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 1.27 million shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The hedge fund held 12.90M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202.89 million, up from 11.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.04. About 4.99 million shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 10/05/2018 – CommScope Upgrades Microwave Antenna Portfolio for Next Generation Wireless Backhaul; 17/05/2018 – CommScope Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 11/05/2018 – CommScope’s Network Infrastructure Solutions Makes First Phase of the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community a Reality; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Adjusts FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.33-Adj EPS $2.48; 26/04/2018 – CommScope Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q EPS 17c; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Backs FY18 Rev $4.675B-$4.825B; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 63C TO 68C, EST. 67C; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Adjusts FY18 View To EPS $1.20-EPS $1.32

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 7,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 138,202 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.23M, down from 145,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Merit Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.35. About 1.26 million shares traded or 47.13% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 23/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc | preludesync distal radial compression sy | K180723 | 04/17/2018 |; 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS; 19/03/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | corvocet biopsy system | K180450 | 03/12/2018 |; 16/04/2018 – Merit Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical Reports Record Revenues for First Quarter of 2018; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 02/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | merit pursue microcatheter | K173548 | 03/30/2018 |; 16/03/2018 Merit Medical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold MMSI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 51.19 million shares or 1.21% more from 50.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Investments invested in 124 shares or 0% of the stock. Blair William Il invested in 15,399 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hodges Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.19% or 185,345 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Capital reported 0.05% stake. 934,955 are owned by Jennison Associate Llc. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd holds 0.01% or 178,436 shares in its portfolio. Hood River Management invested in 657,123 shares or 1.84% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com has 119 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 82,498 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Frontier Cap Mngmt Com Ltd Com holds 0.56% or 1.24 million shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 541 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Financial Advisors Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 7,965 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Company invested in 18,361 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 669,287 shares. Bryn Mawr, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 147,153 shares.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $200,000 activity.

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $26.49 million for 16.33 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold COMM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 173.10 million shares or 2.11% less from 176.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Globeflex LP has invested 0.03% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corp reported 146,777 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Maverick Capital has 18.51M shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 3.50 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 40,933 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.01% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Huntington Natl Bank reported 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). State Street owns 4.38M shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 4,598 shares. British Columbia Mngmt has 68,178 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd reported 770,238 shares. The Texas-based United Services Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Boston Partners reported 474,348 shares. 32,529 were accumulated by Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership.

