Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Shareholder Eagle Asset Management Lowered Position by $1.53 Million; As Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) Market Value Rose, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Has Upped by $1.77 Million Its Stake

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 123,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67 million, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Commits More Than $100 Million to Bring Comfort to Children and Their Families in Hospitals; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING)

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 25,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 1.88M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.40M, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Merit Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.78. About 260,006 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 29C; 16/03/2018 Merit Medical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Merit Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMSI)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,124 are owned by Lvw Limited Liability. Morgan Stanley reported 0.67% stake. Monetary has invested 0.85% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Archon Prns Lc has invested 2.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 462,533 were accumulated by Fiera. Wg Shaheen Assoc Dba Whitney reported 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northstar Grp reported 1.33% stake. Df Dent And Inc has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 286,808 are owned by Westpac Bk. Excalibur Mngmt owns 7,610 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. The Kansas-based Ima Wealth has invested 0.72% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kcm Advisors Ltd, a California-based fund reported 156,860 shares. Logan Capital Inc owns 55,252 shares. Vigilant Management Limited Liability invested in 2,419 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt holds 1.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 62,352 shares.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc, which manages about $638.47 million and $553.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 13,090 shares to 145,738 shares, valued at $22.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 12,192 shares to 190,924 shares, valued at $11.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv by 12,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,731 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 2,121 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors holds 20,609 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 131,296 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 190,728 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Cim Invest Mangement invested in 3,834 shares. Pinebridge LP reported 12,811 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 21,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins owns 18,126 shares. Caxton Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Bryn Mawr Communication reported 146,971 shares. Shelton Cap holds 336 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stifel Corp holds 10,955 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $27.77M for 17.05 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.