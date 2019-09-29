Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Market Value Declined While Perceptive Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position by $13.92 Million; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Shareholder Sadoff Investment Management Has Decreased Position by $559,810

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 235,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The hedge fund held 817,209 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.67M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merit Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.35% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $30.42. About 652,918 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – Merit Medical Enters Strategic Alliance and Worldwide Distribution with NinePoint Medical; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 19/03/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | corvocet biopsy system | K180450 | 03/12/2018 |; 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Merit Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMSI); 16/04/2018 – Merit Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q Adj EPS 31c

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 7,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 725,633 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.80M, down from 733,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $77.56. About 3.41M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile for Sprint: Will Masa Son Now Get His Price? — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere on Deal to Buy Sprint (Video); 16/05/2018 – Convergys sees limited interest in second round; 01/05/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Merging Sprint and T-Mobile Is a Terrible Idea; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 01/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile try again, but antitrust hurdles remain the same; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: Combined Co Will Be Named T-Mobile; 27/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG DTEGn.DE TO OWN MORE THAN 40 PERCENT OF COMBINED SPRINT CORP S.N – T-MOBILE US INC TMUS.O COMPANY IN DEAL BEING NEGOTIATED; 26/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Are Said Aiming to Clinch Deal Next Week: Rtrs

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $200,000 activity.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $4.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 5.00 million shares to 11.52 million shares, valued at $44.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vapotherm Inc by 158,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Establishment Labs Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold MMSI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 51.19 million shares or 1.21% more from 50.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Fincl Ma invested in 350,774 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Renaissance Gp Ltd has 0.02% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 8,614 shares. Advisory Net Limited Liability holds 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) or 251 shares. Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) invested in 8 shares. Everence Mgmt Inc reported 0.08% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 1,806 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Missouri-based Parkside Fin Bank & has invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 0.01% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) or 11,617 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 976,119 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsr Inc has 0% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Bessemer Gru, New Jersey-based fund reported 42,200 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.02% or 18,728 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Financial Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Arrowmark Colorado Lc, a Colorado-based fund reported 266,912 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 119 shares.

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $26.48 million for 15.84 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Share Price Has Soared 304%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Merit Medical Ireland Wins Medtech Company of the Year Award 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Merit Medical Systems to Announce First Quarter Results on April 23, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Care About Merit Medical Systems, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:MMSI) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Merit Medical Reports Earnings for Third Quarter of 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.92M for 19.59 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “OnePlus Unveils New OnePlus 7T – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro Max Worth Upgrading for? – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NYC sues T-Mobile over sales abuses – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Ibtimes.com and their article: “Illinois Jumps on Bandwagon to Block T-Mobile and Sprint’s Merger – International Business Times” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference in New York, NY – Business Wire” with publication date: September 13, 2019.