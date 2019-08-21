Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Holder Perceptive Advisors Has Increased Holding; Tiffany Co New Com (TIF) Holder Horizon Investments Has Trimmed Its Stake

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Tiffany Co New Com (TIF) by 90.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 22,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 2,381 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251,000, down from 24,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Tiffany Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $84.61. About 1.37 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 12/03/2018 – French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy designed Audrey Hepburn’s little black dress in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY AUTHORIZES $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – A Tiffany Collector of Things Pastel; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Tiffany’s newest jewels are inspired by paper flowers; 26/04/2018 – Variety: Kronicle Media, Rebel Maverick to Develop Upcoming Book `Tiffany Sly Lives Here Now’ for TV; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Raises Guidance; 05/03/2018 Movies: Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph, 2019 Oscar Hosts?; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice President and Senior Legal Officer; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Board Authorizes $1B Share-Repurchase Program

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 103,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.11M, up from 949,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merit Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.69. About 581,572 shares traded or 1.73% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 02/05/2018 – MERIT IN WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH NINEPOINT MEDICAL; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical Reports Record Revenues for First Quarter of 2018; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q REV. $203.0M, EST. $192.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 610 were accumulated by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Loomis Sayles & Company LP holds 0.09% or 714,966 shares. American Capital Management Inc reported 269,625 shares. 34,511 are owned by Manufacturers Life The. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 3,365 shares. Citigroup accumulated 15,948 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 24,255 shares. Management New York has invested 0.77% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Utd Service Automobile Association stated it has 12,862 shares. Ameritas Partners invested in 0.01% or 4,386 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 29,510 shares. Caxton Lp holds 0.03% or 3,743 shares. 1492 Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 22,934 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Castleark Lc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 186,443 shares.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $200,000 activity.

More notable recent Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “30 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Merit Medical Acquires Assets of Vascular Insights, LLC – GlobeNewswire” published on December 17, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Merit Medical Reports Earnings for Third Quarter of 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Merit Medical Reports Earnings For Second Quarter of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $127.47M for 20.15 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.94% EPS growth.