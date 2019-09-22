Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

This is a contrast between Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) and BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merit Medical Systems Inc. 51 1.76 N/A 0.84 46.92 BioLife Solutions Inc. 18 17.96 N/A 0.16 122.24

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Merit Medical Systems Inc. and BioLife Solutions Inc. BioLife Solutions Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Merit Medical Systems Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than BioLife Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Merit Medical Systems Inc. and BioLife Solutions Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merit Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8% BioLife Solutions Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 8.5%

Risk & Volatility

Merit Medical Systems Inc. has a 1.03 beta, while its volatility is 3.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, BioLife Solutions Inc.’s beta is 1.38 which is 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Merit Medical Systems Inc. are 2.4 and 1.2. Competitively, BioLife Solutions Inc. has 14.5 and 13 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioLife Solutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Merit Medical Systems Inc. and BioLife Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merit Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioLife Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Merit Medical Systems Inc. has a consensus price target of $40, and a 32.23% upside potential. Competitively BioLife Solutions Inc. has a consensus price target of $22, with potential upside of 6.08%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Merit Medical Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than BioLife Solutions Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.9% of Merit Medical Systems Inc. shares and 47.7% of BioLife Solutions Inc. shares. Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.8% of BioLife Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merit Medical Systems Inc. -27.57% -32.12% -27.58% -27.86% -25.55% -29.3% BioLife Solutions Inc. -4.12% 9.66% 11% 45.24% 7.5% 58.52%

For the past year Merit Medical Systems Inc. has -29.3% weaker performance while BioLife Solutions Inc. has 58.52% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors BioLife Solutions Inc. beats Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical products for interventional and diagnostic procedures worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cardiovascular segment offers cardiology and radiology devices for diagnosing and treating coronary arterial, peripheral vascular, and other non-vascular diseases; and embolotherapeutic products. It also provides vascular access products; guide wires, inflation devices, and diagnostic catheters for use in angiography procedures; therapeutic infusion systems and safety products; drainage catheters and drainage access products, support catheters, vascular retrieval devices, and dialysis access products; and embosphere microspheres and delivery systems, and microcatheters. In addition, this segment offers needles, scalpels, hemostasis devices, arm boards, and sheath introducers for cardiology procedures; fluid management and tubing, manifolds, syringes, transducers, and diagnostic catheters; hemostasis valves, MAP Merit Angioplasty Packs, and angioplasty accessories; cardiac rhythm management and electrophysiology devices; and various devices, accessories, kits, and procedure trays. The companyÂ’s Endoscopy segment provides gastroenterology and pulmonology devices for expanding esophageal, tracheobronchial, and biliary strictures caused by malignant tumors. It also offers non-vascular, esophageal, and biliary stents; esophageal balloon dilators; kits and accessories for the endoscopy and bronchoscopy markets; coating services for medical tubes and wires under OEM brands; and microelectromechanical systems sensor components. The company serves hospitals and clinic-based cardiologists, radiologists, neurologists, nephrologists, vascular and orthopaedic surgeons, interventional gastroenterologists and pulmonologists, physiatrists, general surgeons, thoracic surgeons, oncologists, electrophysiologists, technicians, and nurses. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented hypothermic storage and cryopreservation solutions for cells and tissues in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage, and death. The company offers HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications; and CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products, which are designed to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing. It also provides BloodStor freeze media products, such as BloodStor 55-5 and BloodStor 100 for cryopreservation of stem and other cells isolated from umbilical cord and peripheral blood, and bone marrow; and cell thawing media, which offers Dextran and saline for washing cryopreserved cells and tissues to dilute or remove cryoprotectants. In addition, the company provides custom product formulation and packaging services; contract aseptic manufacturing formulation, fill, and finish services of liquid media products; and precision thermal packaging products and cloud-hosted Web applications. It markets its products to the regenerative medicine, bio-banking, drug discovery markets, comprising hospital-based stem cell transplant centers, pharmaceutical companies, cord blood and adult stem cell banks, hair transplant centers, and suppliers of cells to the drug discovery, toxicology testing, and diagnostic markets. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.