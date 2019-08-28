Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Reaches $34.26 After 8.00% Down Move; 3 Analysts Bullish II-VI (IIVI)

Among 4 analysts covering II-VI Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. II-VI Inc has $5000 highest and $31 lowest target. $41’s average target is 11.59% above currents $36.74 stock price. II-VI Inc had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by B. Riley & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by BTIG Research. The stock of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) earned “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Monday, March 11. See II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) latest ratings:

14/08/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Rating: Neutral Old Target: $41.0000 New Target: $39.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: $50.0000 Initiates Coverage On

24/06/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Buy New Target: $31 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Northland Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $44 Maintain

The stock of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.26. About 221,670 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Merit Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc; 16/03/2018 Merit Medical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc | preludesync distal radial compression sy | K180723 | 04/17/2018 |; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 29C; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower InternaThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $1.89B company. It was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $31.52 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MMSI worth $151.20M less.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold II-VI Incorporated shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 55.88 million shares or 0.85% less from 56.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp holds 0.05% or 12,981 shares in its portfolio. Cap Fund Sa holds 0.02% or 53,053 shares. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.05% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 749,467 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The New York-based Kellner Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). First Commonwealth Finance Pa accumulated 0.38% or 16,522 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd owns 1.64M shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Alps Inc holds 10,269 shares. Financial Bank Of America De owns 498,723 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 0.04% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 726,487 shares. Brookstone Capital Management owns 9,168 shares. 220,000 are owned by Firsthand Cap. Nordea Investment Mgmt holds 118,369 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.34 billion. The companyÂ’s II-VI Laser Solutions segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials for use in high-power CO2 lasers, and fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools, as well as offers direct diode lasers for industrial lasers under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brands; compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for optical components, wireless devices, and high-speed communication systems applications; and 6-inch gallium arsenide wafers for use in production of high performance lasers and integrated circuits under the II-VI EpiWorks and II-VI OptoElectronic Devices Division brands. It has a 22.54 P/E ratio. The Company’s II-VI Photonics segment provides crystal materials, optics, microchip lasers, and optoelectronic modules for use in optical communication networks, and other various consumer and commercial applications.

The stock increased 1.28% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $36.74. About 181,516 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 08/03/2018 II-VI Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter Interconnects; 08/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter lnterconnects; 26/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated To Acquire CoAdna, A Leader In Wavelength Selective Switches; 09/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC; 15/05/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $85 MLN; 15/05/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 19/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC llVl.O : DEUTSCHE BANK INITIATES WITH BUY, $56 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q REV. $295M TO $305M, EST. $299.4M

More notable recent II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: IIVI, THO, APPN – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “II-VI Incorporated Corrects Media Reports Regarding Chinese Competition Review Process – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “II-VI (IIVI) Q4 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: GDS,IIVI,WK – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $493,496 activity. Another trade for 14,250 shares valued at $493,496 was bought by SADASIVAM SHAKER.

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $28.13 million for 16.79 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Merit Medical (MMSI) Down 37.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OSTK, MMSI, X – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Merit Medical to Participate at Canaccord Genuity and Needham Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks the Insiders Are Buying on Sale – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $200,000 activity. Frost Ronald had bought 5,000 shares worth $200,000.