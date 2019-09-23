Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Reaches $31.31 After 3.00% Up Move; SAAB AB ORDINARY SHARES B SWEDEN (SAABF) Shorts Decreased By 1.58%

SAAB AB ORDINARY SHARES B SWEDEN (OTCMKTS:SAABF) had a decrease of 1.58% in short interest. SAABF’s SI was 1.99M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.58% from 2.02M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 19928 days are for SAAB AB ORDINARY SHARES B SWEDEN (OTCMKTS:SAABF)’s short sellers to cover SAABF’s short positions. It closed at $30 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.50% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $31.31. About 882,738 shares traded or 4.22% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 29C; 23/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc | preludesync distal radial compression sy | K180723 | 04/17/2018 |; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 02/05/2018 – Merit Medical Enters Strategic Alliance and Worldwide Distribution with NinePoint Medical; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 19/03/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | corvocet biopsy system | K180450 | 03/12/2018 |; 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS; 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Merit Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q Adj EPS 31cThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $1.73 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $32.25 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MMSI worth $51.84M more.

Saab AB provides products, services, and solutions for the military, defense, and civil security markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.05 billion. The firm operates in six divisions: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Saab Kockums. It has a 33.22 P/E ratio. The Aeronautics segment develops, produces, and sells air power systems and military aviation systems, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $200,000 activity. $200,000 worth of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) was bought by Frost Ronald on Tuesday, July 30.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets medical products for interventional and diagnostic procedures worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.73 billion. The companyÂ’s Cardiovascular segment offers cardiology and radiology devices for diagnosing and treating coronary arterial, peripheral vascular, and other non-vascular diseases; and embolotherapeutic products. It has a 45.18 P/E ratio. It also provides vascular access products; guide wires, inflation devices, and diagnostic catheters for use in angiography procedures; therapeutic infusion systems and safety products; drainage catheters and drainage access products, support catheters, vascular retrieval devices, and dialysis access products; and embosphere microspheres and delivery systems, and microcatheters.

Among 2 analysts covering Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Merit Medical Systems has $4000 highest and $3700 lowest target. $38.50’s average target is 22.96% above currents $31.31 stock price. Merit Medical Systems had 6 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 20 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by Piper Jaffray.