Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merit Medical Systems Inc. 53 1.76 N/A 0.84 46.92 STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 3 2.20 N/A 5.10 0.54

In table 1 we can see Merit Medical Systems Inc. and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Merit Medical Systems Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Merit Medical Systems Inc. and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merit Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8% STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -13.4%

Risk and Volatility

Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.03 beta. Competitively, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Merit Medical Systems Inc. are 2.4 and 1.2. Competitively, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. has 4.5 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Merit Medical Systems Inc. and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.9% and 75.8%. About 3% of Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. has 1.38% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merit Medical Systems Inc. -27.57% -32.12% -27.58% -27.86% -25.55% -29.3% STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 9.96% 13.11% 3.76% -5.48% 33.98% 6.15%

For the past year Merit Medical Systems Inc. has -29.3% weaker performance while STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. has 6.15% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Merit Medical Systems Inc. beats STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical products for interventional and diagnostic procedures worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cardiovascular segment offers cardiology and radiology devices for diagnosing and treating coronary arterial, peripheral vascular, and other non-vascular diseases; and embolotherapeutic products. It also provides vascular access products; guide wires, inflation devices, and diagnostic catheters for use in angiography procedures; therapeutic infusion systems and safety products; drainage catheters and drainage access products, support catheters, vascular retrieval devices, and dialysis access products; and embosphere microspheres and delivery systems, and microcatheters. In addition, this segment offers needles, scalpels, hemostasis devices, arm boards, and sheath introducers for cardiology procedures; fluid management and tubing, manifolds, syringes, transducers, and diagnostic catheters; hemostasis valves, MAP Merit Angioplasty Packs, and angioplasty accessories; cardiac rhythm management and electrophysiology devices; and various devices, accessories, kits, and procedure trays. The companyÂ’s Endoscopy segment provides gastroenterology and pulmonology devices for expanding esophageal, tracheobronchial, and biliary strictures caused by malignant tumors. It also offers non-vascular, esophageal, and biliary stents; esophageal balloon dilators; kits and accessories for the endoscopy and bronchoscopy markets; coating services for medical tubes and wires under OEM brands; and microelectromechanical systems sensor components. The company serves hospitals and clinic-based cardiologists, radiologists, neurologists, nephrologists, vascular and orthopaedic surgeons, interventional gastroenterologists and pulmonologists, physiatrists, general surgeons, thoracic surgeons, oncologists, electrophysiologists, technicians, and nurses. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. Its products include XTRAC and VTRAC devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin disorders; and MelaFind system, an instrument for aiding dermatologists in the evaluation of clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions, when a dermatologist chooses to obtain additional information before making a final decision to biopsy in order to rule out melanoma. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in December 2015. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.