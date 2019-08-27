Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) and CRH Medical Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Contrasting side by side

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) and CRH Medical Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merit Medical Systems Inc. 55 1.98 N/A 0.84 46.92 CRH Medical Corporation 3 1.81 N/A 0.04 63.02

Table 1 demonstrates Merit Medical Systems Inc. and CRH Medical Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CRH Medical Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Merit Medical Systems Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than CRH Medical Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Merit Medical Systems Inc. and CRH Medical Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merit Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8% CRH Medical Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Merit Medical Systems Inc. and CRH Medical Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merit Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CRH Medical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s consensus price target is $71, while its potential upside is 108.76%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Merit Medical Systems Inc. and CRH Medical Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.9% and 0%. About 3% of Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merit Medical Systems Inc. -27.57% -32.12% -27.58% -27.86% -25.55% -29.3% CRH Medical Corporation 1.5% -7.51% -9.21% -14.78% -19.1% -11.15%

For the past year CRH Medical Corporation has weaker performance than Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors CRH Medical Corporation.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical products for interventional and diagnostic procedures worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cardiovascular segment offers cardiology and radiology devices for diagnosing and treating coronary arterial, peripheral vascular, and other non-vascular diseases; and embolotherapeutic products. It also provides vascular access products; guide wires, inflation devices, and diagnostic catheters for use in angiography procedures; therapeutic infusion systems and safety products; drainage catheters and drainage access products, support catheters, vascular retrieval devices, and dialysis access products; and embosphere microspheres and delivery systems, and microcatheters. In addition, this segment offers needles, scalpels, hemostasis devices, arm boards, and sheath introducers for cardiology procedures; fluid management and tubing, manifolds, syringes, transducers, and diagnostic catheters; hemostasis valves, MAP Merit Angioplasty Packs, and angioplasty accessories; cardiac rhythm management and electrophysiology devices; and various devices, accessories, kits, and procedure trays. The companyÂ’s Endoscopy segment provides gastroenterology and pulmonology devices for expanding esophageal, tracheobronchial, and biliary strictures caused by malignant tumors. It also offers non-vascular, esophageal, and biliary stents; esophageal balloon dilators; kits and accessories for the endoscopy and bronchoscopy markets; coating services for medical tubes and wires under OEM brands; and microelectromechanical systems sensor components. The company serves hospitals and clinic-based cardiologists, radiologists, neurologists, nephrologists, vascular and orthopaedic surgeons, interventional gastroenterologists and pulmonologists, physiatrists, general surgeons, thoracic surgeons, oncologists, electrophysiologists, technicians, and nurses. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

CRH Medical Corporation provides products and services to physicians for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures; and CRH OÂ’Regan System, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating hemorrhoid grades IÂ–IV. The company distributes the CRH OÂ’Regan System, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians. The company was formerly known as Medsurge Medical Products Corp. and changed its name to CRH Medical Corporation in April 2006. CRH Medical Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.