Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) and Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) and Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE:AVNS). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merit Medical Systems Inc. 57 2.32 N/A 0.84 46.92 Avanos Medical Inc. 43 2.79 N/A -0.45 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Merit Medical Systems Inc. and Avanos Medical Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merit Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8% Avanos Medical Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Merit Medical Systems Inc. has a 1.03 beta, while its volatility is 3.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Avanos Medical Inc.’s beta is 1.44 which is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Merit Medical Systems Inc. are 2.4 and 1.2. Competitively, Avanos Medical Inc. has 2.8 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Avanos Medical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Merit Medical Systems Inc. and Avanos Medical Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merit Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Avanos Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Merit Medical Systems Inc. has an average target price of $71, and a 77.32% upside potential. Avanos Medical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $65 consensus target price and a 71.41% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Merit Medical Systems Inc. seems more appealing than Avanos Medical Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.9% of Merit Medical Systems Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.9% of Avanos Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3% are Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Avanos Medical Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merit Medical Systems Inc. -27.57% -32.12% -27.58% -27.86% -25.55% -29.3% Avanos Medical Inc. -2.44% -6.39% -5.72% -10.27% -26.14% -9.09%

For the past year Merit Medical Systems Inc. was more bearish than Avanos Medical Inc.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems Inc. beats Avanos Medical Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical products for interventional and diagnostic procedures worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cardiovascular segment offers cardiology and radiology devices for diagnosing and treating coronary arterial, peripheral vascular, and other non-vascular diseases; and embolotherapeutic products. It also provides vascular access products; guide wires, inflation devices, and diagnostic catheters for use in angiography procedures; therapeutic infusion systems and safety products; drainage catheters and drainage access products, support catheters, vascular retrieval devices, and dialysis access products; and embosphere microspheres and delivery systems, and microcatheters. In addition, this segment offers needles, scalpels, hemostasis devices, arm boards, and sheath introducers for cardiology procedures; fluid management and tubing, manifolds, syringes, transducers, and diagnostic catheters; hemostasis valves, MAP Merit Angioplasty Packs, and angioplasty accessories; cardiac rhythm management and electrophysiology devices; and various devices, accessories, kits, and procedure trays. The companyÂ’s Endoscopy segment provides gastroenterology and pulmonology devices for expanding esophageal, tracheobronchial, and biliary strictures caused by malignant tumors. It also offers non-vascular, esophageal, and biliary stents; esophageal balloon dilators; kits and accessories for the endoscopy and bronchoscopy markets; coating services for medical tubes and wires under OEM brands; and microelectromechanical systems sensor components. The company serves hospitals and clinic-based cardiologists, radiologists, neurologists, nephrologists, vascular and orthopaedic surgeons, interventional gastroenterologists and pulmonologists, physiatrists, general surgeons, thoracic surgeons, oncologists, electrophysiologists, technicians, and nurses. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management. Its products include post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes. This segment sells its products under the ON-Q, COOLIEF, MICROCUFF, MIC-KEY, HOMEPUMP, CORTRAK, and other brand names. The company markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, as well as through third-party distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.