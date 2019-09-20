Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) and Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) Comparing side by side

Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) and Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merit Medical Systems Inc. 51 1.74 N/A 0.84 46.92 Apyx Medical Corporation 6 11.22 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Merit Medical Systems Inc. and Apyx Medical Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Merit Medical Systems Inc. and Apyx Medical Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merit Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8% Apyx Medical Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Merit Medical Systems Inc. has a 1.03 beta, while its volatility is 3.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Apyx Medical Corporation’s 88.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.12 beta.

Liquidity

Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Apyx Medical Corporation which has a 11.4 Current Ratio and a 10.7 Quick Ratio. Apyx Medical Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Inc. and Apyx Medical Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merit Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Apyx Medical Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s upside potential is 33.42% at a $40 consensus target price. Apyx Medical Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus target price and a 10.04% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Merit Medical Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than Apyx Medical Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.9% of Merit Medical Systems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 52% of Apyx Medical Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3% of Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 12.77% of Apyx Medical Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merit Medical Systems Inc. -27.57% -32.12% -27.58% -27.86% -25.55% -29.3% Apyx Medical Corporation 6.47% 4.17% 31.16% -16.3% 47.76% 11.73%

For the past year Merit Medical Systems Inc. has -29.3% weaker performance while Apyx Medical Corporation has 11.73% stronger performance.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems Inc. beats Apyx Medical Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical products for interventional and diagnostic procedures worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cardiovascular segment offers cardiology and radiology devices for diagnosing and treating coronary arterial, peripheral vascular, and other non-vascular diseases; and embolotherapeutic products. It also provides vascular access products; guide wires, inflation devices, and diagnostic catheters for use in angiography procedures; therapeutic infusion systems and safety products; drainage catheters and drainage access products, support catheters, vascular retrieval devices, and dialysis access products; and embosphere microspheres and delivery systems, and microcatheters. In addition, this segment offers needles, scalpels, hemostasis devices, arm boards, and sheath introducers for cardiology procedures; fluid management and tubing, manifolds, syringes, transducers, and diagnostic catheters; hemostasis valves, MAP Merit Angioplasty Packs, and angioplasty accessories; cardiac rhythm management and electrophysiology devices; and various devices, accessories, kits, and procedure trays. The companyÂ’s Endoscopy segment provides gastroenterology and pulmonology devices for expanding esophageal, tracheobronchial, and biliary strictures caused by malignant tumors. It also offers non-vascular, esophageal, and biliary stents; esophageal balloon dilators; kits and accessories for the endoscopy and bronchoscopy markets; coating services for medical tubes and wires under OEM brands; and microelectromechanical systems sensor components. The company serves hospitals and clinic-based cardiologists, radiologists, neurologists, nephrologists, vascular and orthopaedic surgeons, interventional gastroenterologists and pulmonologists, physiatrists, general surgeons, thoracic surgeons, oncologists, electrophysiologists, technicians, and nurses. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.