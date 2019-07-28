Merit Medical Sys (MMSI) Holding Maintained by Pembroke Management Ltd; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Increased Its Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Position by $443,536

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 37.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 23,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,702 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 62,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.33. About 7.53 million shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 5.34% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 07/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY NAMES BETHANY MAYER, DONNA MORRIS TO BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Buys New 2.5% Position in Marvell Tech; 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 – Marvell Tech Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 7 Days; 20/03/2018 – Marvell Introduces Industry’s First NVMe Chipset Solutions to Address Emerging Data Center SSD Requirements; 19/03/2018 – Cavium™ Technologies Power End-to-End NVMe over Fabrics Solutions; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPLETES CFIUS REVIEW; 15/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Rev $585M-$615M

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Merit Medical Sys (MMSI) by 19.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 26,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 162,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05M, up from 135,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Merit Medical Sys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 25.24% or $13.84 during the last trading session, reaching $41. About 6.18M shares traded or 1240.76% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has risen 9.46% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc; 02/05/2018 – MERIT IN WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH NINEPOINT MEDICAL; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q REV. $203.0M, EST. $192.5M; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 16,400 shares to 911,028 shares, valued at $25.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 1 (CSJ) by 111,694 shares to 22,549 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.