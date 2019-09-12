Merit Med Sys (MMSI) Valuation Declined While Qs Investors Has Trimmed Holding by $3.14 Million; Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Jennison Associates Lowered Stake

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI) by 97.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 52,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 1,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96,000, down from 53,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $27.08. About 853,866 shares traded or 10.24% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 16/03/2018 Merit Medical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q REV. $203.0M, EST. $192.5M; 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 29C; 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 99,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $231.11M, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $220.78. About 1.97M shares traded or 4.01% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript)

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 127,111 shares to 928,340 shares, valued at $31.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Match Group Inc by 9,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,623 were accumulated by Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va. Principal Financial Grp owns 1.33 million shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.16% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Schroder Management Group holds 0.07% or 320,505 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 286,971 shares. Middleton And Company Inc Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 42,741 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru invested in 0.05% or 27,595 shares. Nomura Asset Co reported 109,995 shares. 24,000 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc reported 1,000 shares. Nuwave Limited Liability Co holds 0.4% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,850 shares. 20,259 were reported by Tdam Usa Inc. Signature Estate & Invest Advsrs Limited Co invested in 22,830 shares. Los Angeles Cap Equity accumulated 0.11% or 103,819 shares. 153,074 were accumulated by Beach Invest Counsel Inc Pa.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.08 billion for 25.20 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $200,000 activity.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 62,373 shares to 128,611 shares, valued at $5.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 70,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold MMSI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 51.19 million shares or 1.21% more from 50.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 150 are owned by Ftb Advsrs. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 60,611 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 97,169 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.56% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 76,800 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 16,762 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has 0.02% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Bessemer Group Incorporated accumulated 42,200 shares. Blackrock has 8.57 million shares. Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 397,965 shares. Redwood Limited Liability invested in 1.77% or 403,415 shares. Eqis Capital accumulated 5,793 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability holds 199,134 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.01% or 684,577 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Asset Mngmt, Colorado-based fund reported 3,021 shares.

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $26.50M for 14.10 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.