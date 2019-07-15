Merit Med Sys (MMSI) Shareholder Chase Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Stake by $353,678; Boys Arnold & Co Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Position

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI) by 32.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 5,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,180 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $753,000, down from 17,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $56.86. About 230,781 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has risen 9.46% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc; 19/03/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | corvocet biopsy system | K180450 | 03/12/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical Reports Record Revenues for First Quarter of 2018; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 29C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Merit Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMSI)

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 447.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 111,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,781 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE TOUTS PRIVACY IN NEW APPS FOR STUDENTS, TEACHERS; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook faces questions; 26/03/2018 – Spotify sees revenue growth easing as gears up for listing; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 05/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple could release new high-end headphones this year; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on iPhone with curved screen and touchless gesture control; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple Love with Song; 19/03/2018 – Apple: Are People Sick of Expensive Phones? — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – Variety: Apple Orders Emily Dickinson Series With Hailee Steinfeld Set to Star; 12/03/2018 – Financial Terms of Apple-Texture Deal Not Disclosed

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 16.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.43 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $27.51 million for 28.43 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.14% EPS growth.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Planet Fitness Inc by 6,898 shares to 23,273 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 144,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,502 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologis Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock accumulated 8.07 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 0% or 32,462 shares. 456 were reported by First Hawaiian Savings Bank. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 168,270 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thb Asset holds 7,680 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Victory Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 3,199 shares. Altrinsic Global Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 69,202 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited accumulated 8,180 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lpl Financial Lc owns 7,292 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Retail Bank Of America De stated it has 350,303 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Company Ma stated it has 350,660 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Putnam Investments has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 68,462 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru invested in 237,353 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $667.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 7,597 shares to 89,537 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,219 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcrae Cap owns 14,995 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 7.64% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wunderlich Managemnt holds 1.47% or 11,074 shares in its portfolio. 95,249 were accumulated by Hyman Charles D. Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited has 0.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hwg LP invested in 2.4% or 12,651 shares. Sq Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 672,007 shares or 9.68% of the stock. Columbus Hill Cap Lp owns 76,854 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Management Co Ma holds 1.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 559,376 shares. Northrock Partners Limited Liability, Minnesota-based fund reported 11,419 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Lc invested in 1.32% or 26,898 shares. Fundx Group Incorporated Llc reported 2,653 shares stake. Eos Management LP holds 1.74% or 28,385 shares. Curbstone Management Corp owns 2.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 41,409 shares. Pacific Glob Investment Mngmt Co invested in 3.51% or 83,566 shares.