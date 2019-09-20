Merit Med Sys (MMSI) Share Price Declined While Qs Investors Has Decreased by $3.14 Million Its Stake; Cryder Capital Partners Llp Continues to Hold Position in Hca Healthcare (HCA)

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI) by 97.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 52,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 1,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96,000, down from 53,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $30.11. About 408,247 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q REV. $203.0M, EST. $192.5M; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 02/05/2018 – Merit Medical Enters Strategic Alliance and Worldwide Distribution with NinePoint Medical; 02/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | merit pursue microcatheter | K173548 | 03/30/2018 |; 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS; 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – DJ Merit Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMSI)

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 124,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 815,527 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.24M, up from 690,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $124.93. About 1.02M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 27 investors sold MMSI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 51.19 million shares or 1.21% more from 50.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Advsrs holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Globeflex Limited Partnership accumulated 35,164 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust reported 4,115 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 0.04% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Bb&T Corp reported 3,414 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 37,330 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 9,520 shares. Public Sector Pension Board accumulated 121,271 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Loomis Sayles & LP holds 814,974 shares. Moreover, Voya Investment Ltd Llc has 0.12% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 976,119 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 711,164 shares. Redwood Investments Ltd Liability has invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 11,909 shares to 69,929 shares, valued at $3.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $26.48 million for 15.68 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $200,000 activity.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.