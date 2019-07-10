Merit Med Sys (MMSI) Holding Increased by Aristotle Capital Boston Llc; Wallace Capital Management Decreased Its Unilever N V (UN) Position by $326,192; Share Value Rose

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI) by 42.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 184,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 613,442 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.93M, up from 429,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $57.54. About 203,642 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has risen 9.46% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 02/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | merit pursue microcatheter | K173548 | 03/30/2018 |; 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 16/04/2018 – Merit Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q REV. $203.0M, EST. $192.5M; 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc; 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 5,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 360,798 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.03M, down from 366,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $60.71. About 724,040 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 5.07% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD HLL.NS SAYS HARISH MANWANI RETIRES AS NON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Prices $2.1B Bond on the U.S. Market; 22/03/2018 – Top-10 Unilever investor Columbia Threadneedle hits out over Dutch move; 07/03/2018 – FIRE AT UNILEVER PRODUCTION FACILITY IN ROTTERDAM: FIRE DEPT; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Board Is Said to Meet to Choose U.K. or Dutch Base; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 13/04/2018 – Unilever faces potential shareholder unrest over pay policy; 02/05/2018 – Investors Push Back Against Unilever Executive Pay Motion; 09/05/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA TO SELL MARGARINE BUSINESS TO SIGMA BIDCO; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER: 35.81% VOTES AGAINST DIRECTORS’ PAY POLICY AT AGM

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24 million and $723.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 8,794 shares to 279,520 shares, valued at $15.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc by 25,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon owns 686,563 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 15,948 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.04% or 1.78M shares. Sei Com invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Bryn Mawr Trust stated it has 146,971 shares. Dana holds 34,516 shares. Bbva Compass Bank Inc reported 0.08% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Hodges Capital Inc owns 162,805 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 17,744 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Advisory Services Network Ltd Company holds 2,238 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0.02% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) or 2,774 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% or 20,609 shares.

