Merit Med Sys (MMSI) Holding Has Increased by Partner Fund Management Lp; Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Pecaut & Company Boosted Its Position by $326,646

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 7,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 114,501 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, up from 107,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 39.42 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 26/04/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 04/05/2018 – BofA’s Woo Sees Broad Agreement Between U.S. and China on Trade (Video); 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-BofA will no longer lend to some gunmakers- Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – BAML’s Brexit planning hits snag as European head resigns; 24/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO SFR 21 FROM SFR 22; 30/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in upcoming Bank of America 2018 Global Technology Conference; 08/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Toyota $1.25b Prime Auto ABS via BofA/Lloyds/SMBC; 26/04/2018 – DealStreetAsia: Bofa not pushing for investment banking for China; 02/05/2018 – Glaukos Announces Participation in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI) by 39.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 275,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The hedge fund held 977,313 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.43 million, up from 702,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.78. About 260,006 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 19/03/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | corvocet biopsy system | K180450 | 03/12/2018 |; 19/04/2018 – DJ Merit Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMSI); 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q Adj EPS 31c

