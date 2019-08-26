Merit Med Sys (MMSI) Holder Chase Investment Counsel Decreased Position; Danaher (DHR) Shareholder Osterweis Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $666,600 as Market Value Rose

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 5,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 287,641 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.98M, down from 292,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $136.21. About 461,518 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 10/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 17/05/2018 – Fluke Calibration publishes second annual Calibration and Metrology Compensation Survey Results; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Strong Start to 2018 in Core Revenue, Margin; 07/03/2018 – DANAHER NOW SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS ABOVE VIEWS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Danaher Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHR); 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Makes Custom DNA, RNA Oligonucleotides; 09/03/2018 – Danaher To Acquire Integrated DNA Technologies; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI) by 32.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 5,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 12,180 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $753,000, down from 17,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.24. About 127,983 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Merit Medical Enters Strategic Alliance and Worldwide Distribution with NinePoint Medical; 19/04/2018 – DJ Merit Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMSI); 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 29C; 02/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | merit pursue microcatheter | K173548 | 03/30/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q REV. $203.0M, EST. $192.5M; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Merit Medical Systems, Inc. – Business Wire" on August 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Merit Medical Reports Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire" published on April 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Merit Medical Reports Earnings for Third Quarter of 2018 – GlobeNewswire" on October 25, 2018.

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $28.14 million for 16.78 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New (Prn) by 42.63 million shares to 89.42M shares, valued at $89.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 7,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.98M for 29.61 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.