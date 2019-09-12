Merit Med Sys Com (MMSI) Stock Declined While Ami Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding; Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Boosted Its Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by $1.79 Million as Market Value Declined

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 48.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 10,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 33,638 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.52 million, up from 22,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $186.11. About 5.03 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 28/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO says Uber does not use its self-driving processing solution; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc Com (MMSI) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 52,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The hedge fund held 302,512 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.02M, up from 250,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $27.31. About 244,263 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 23/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc | preludesync distal radial compression sy | K180723 | 04/17/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – Merit Medical Enters Strategic Alliance and Worldwide Distribution with NinePoint Medical; 16/04/2018 – Merit Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 19/04/2018 – DJ Merit Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMSI); 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical Reports Record Revenues for First Quarter of 2018; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 19/03/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | corvocet biopsy system | K180450 | 03/12/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 27 investors sold MMSI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 51.19 million shares or 1.21% more from 50.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 675,920 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 36,064 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 12 shares. Us Retail Bank De invested in 31,828 shares or 0.01% of the stock. J Goldman & Com LP accumulated 14,772 shares. Partner Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.5% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 0% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 121,271 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Thb Asset Mngmt accumulated 7,680 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 6,933 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ameritas Prns Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 21,637 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Co invested in 0.03% or 199,134 shares. Pembroke Ltd holds 1.01% or 160,117 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Company has 332,606 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Science Applications Intl Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 7,136 shares to 149,128 shares, valued at $12.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simply Good Foods Co by 69,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 399,074 shares, and cut its stake in Frontdoor Inc Com.

