Merit Med Sys Com (MMSI) Shareholder Timpani Capital Management Decreased Stake by $1.36 Million; Mount Lucas Management LP Raised Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake by $1.45 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc Com (MMSI) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 22,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 87,508 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41 million, down from 109,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $40.04. About 894,002 shares traded or 72.71% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS; 02/05/2018 – Merit Medical Enters Strategic Alliance and Worldwide Distribution with NinePoint Medical; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 29C; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical Reports Record Revenues for First Quarter of 2018; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 16/03/2018 Merit Medical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | merit pursue microcatheter | K173548 | 03/30/2018 |

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 18.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 15,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 96,208 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.16M, up from 80,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $95.64. About 2.87 million shares traded or 3.51% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fin Group reported 56,454 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd holds 0.04% or 53,985 shares in its portfolio. Dana Advisors invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Hodges Capital Mngmt invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Raymond James And Assoc holds 0.01% or 96,481 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Capital Corp reported 37,834 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability holds 0% or 3,359 shares. American Century holds 152,750 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 55,425 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 657,246 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 121,514 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 842,964 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Everence Management Incorporated has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York accumulated 18,126 shares. Martingale Asset LP invested 0.05% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $28.05M for 19.63 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gds Holdings Limited by 50,275 shares to 70,711 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 31,053 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Glu Mobile Inc Com (NASDAQ:GLUU).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $200,000 activity.

More notable recent Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Merit Medical Awarded Interventional Fluid Management Agreement With Premier – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2019: ZBH,EHTH,OMCL,MMSI – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Merit Medical to Present at Needham Growth Conference – GlobeNewswire” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Merit Medical to Participate at Six Upcoming Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Merit Medical Reports Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $604.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 1 (SHY) by 1.25M shares to 633,210 shares, valued at $53.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 3 (IEI) by 385,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 436,335 shares, and cut its stake in Real Estate Select Sect Spdr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset LP has 0.18% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 179,329 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moller Financial Services has 0.2% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Caprock Grp, Idaho-based fund reported 7,281 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 0.63% stake. Wells Fargo Co Mn, California-based fund reported 9.07 million shares. Swiss Bancshares stated it has 1.46M shares. Pittenger & Anderson has 57,481 shares. 72,362 were accumulated by Westpac Banking Corporation. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Co stated it has 300 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Co Il reported 11,401 shares. 21,956 were accumulated by Ativo Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. 630,200 are owned by Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Company reported 304,212 shares. Anchor Advsr Ltd reported 2,538 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.