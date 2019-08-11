Merit Med Sys Com (MMSI) Share Price Declined While Timpani Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $1.36 Million; Swiss National Bank Holding in Dollar Tree (DLTR) Boosted by $4.67 Million

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 44,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 818,447 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.97 million, up from 773,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $90.09. About 2.15M shares traded or 1.90% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc Com (MMSI) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 22,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 87,508 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41M, down from 109,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $36.67. About 1.14M shares traded or 108.88% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical Reports Record Revenues for First Quarter of 2018; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS; 16/04/2018 – Merit Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc; 02/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | merit pursue microcatheter | K173548 | 03/30/2018 |; 19/03/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | corvocet biopsy system | K180450 | 03/12/2018 |; 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $28.05M for 17.98 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teledoc He by 8,091 shares to 26,851 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 31,053 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Simply Good Foods.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $200,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has invested 0.01% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 38,682 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 18,502 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial reported 800,845 shares. 20,609 were reported by Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr. Pnc Financial Serv Grp Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 56,454 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 2,121 shares. Axiom Invsts De holds 0.14% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) or 73,825 shares. 285,335 were reported by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability Co has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 610 shares. Caprock Gp stated it has 3,667 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust invested in 237,353 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 367,622 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Partner Fund Mngmt Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 977,313 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 23,777 shares. Switzerland-based Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has invested 0.04% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Natixis Advisors Lp owns 224,415 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Dubuque Financial Bank And Tru Com owns 533 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 12,600 shares. Van Den Berg Management I, Texas-based fund reported 120,521 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life holds 0.13% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 8,370 shares. Callahan Lc has invested 0.67% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus accumulated 0% or 408 shares. Growth Mngmt Lp reported 420,000 shares. Bridges Management owns 6,353 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 40,084 shares. 7,704 are owned by Texas Yale Corp. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 35,795 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio.