Merit Med Sys Com (MMSI) Share Price Declined While Sawgrass Asset Management Cut Holding by $722,850; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Lowered Its Holding by $1.04 Million as Stock Rose

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 40.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp analyzed 5,421 shares as the company's stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 7,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, down from 13,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $238.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $4.47 during the last trading session, reaching $223.44. About 2.36 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc Com (MMSI) by 28.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc analyzed 11,850 shares as the company's stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 29,510 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, down from 41,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $34.01. About 312,265 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $200,000 activity.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:HRC) by 5,610 shares to 23,525 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ciena Corp Com (NYSE:CIEN) by 14,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc Com (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Piedmont Invest Advsr holds 0.03% or 13,674 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial, Missouri-based fund reported 10,955 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has 68,462 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us Inc reported 502,476 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 73,513 shares. Synovus Financial has 0% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 104 shares. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership invested in 35,205 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Hanseatic Management Svcs has invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 36,005 shares. 162,600 were reported by Pembroke Mngmt Ltd. Moreover, Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Kansas-based Intrust Bancorporation Na has invested 0.08% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). 28,350 are held by Price T Rowe Md. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc reported 657,246 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $26.24 million for 17.71 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69B for 22.17 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.