Merit Med Sys Com (MMSI) Holder Timpani Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $1.36 Million as Stock Value Declined; Scott & Selber Position in Sysco (SYY) Boosted by $743,952

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc Com (MMSI) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 22,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 87,508 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41M, down from 109,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.78. About 260,006 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 16/03/2018 Merit Medical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 02/05/2018 – MERIT IN WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH NINEPOINT MEDICAL; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 02/05/2018 – Merit Medical Enters Strategic Alliance and Worldwide Distribution with NinePoint Medical; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 19/04/2018 – DJ Merit Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMSI)

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 341.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 11,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 14,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 2.12 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21M and $191.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7,606 shares to 9,046 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Mngmt invested 0.47% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Haverford Trust accumulated 14,105 shares. Mcf Advisors Limited owns 379 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 158 shares. 1St Source Bancorp, a Indiana-based fund reported 28,579 shares. Dupont Capital Management reported 0.01% stake. Stifel Corporation has 0.26% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 1.36M shares. West Oak Limited invested in 0.05% or 1,300 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al invested 0.07% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Ellington Mgmt Gp Lc has invested 0.06% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Argent has 0.06% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 8,916 shares. Loudon Mngmt Ltd Llc, New Hampshire-based fund reported 7,312 shares. Advisors Preferred Ltd Liability owns 388 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Lc accumulated 22,869 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Moreover, Fmr Ltd has 0.05% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 5.75M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership reported 35,205 shares. Everence Cap has 0.08% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 7,720 shares. Dana Invest Advsr reported 34,516 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 69 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorp Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 68,462 shares. Falcon Point Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 61,087 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 932,935 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial has 56,454 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.49% or 146,971 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 885 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invs holds 0% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 124 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru invested in 237,353 shares. Synovus owns 0% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 104 shares. Comerica National Bank holds 0.03% or 55,425 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $200,000 activity.

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $26.24 million for 18.11 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.