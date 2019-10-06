Meristem Llp Upped Us Bancorp Del (USB) Holding By $372,268; NEXUS ENERGY SERVICES (IBGR) Shorts Raised By 3752.63%

Meristem Llp increased Us Bancorp Del (USB) stake by 4.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Meristem Llp acquired 7,159 shares as Us Bancorp Del (USB)’s stock rose 7.61%. The Meristem Llp holds 150,991 shares with $7.91 million value, up from 143,832 last quarter. Us Bancorp Del now has $84.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 3.48 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – FULLY IMPLEMENTED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT MARCH 31 WAS 9.0%; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%

Among 4 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. U.S. Bancorp has $5900 highest and $52.5000 lowest target. $56.60’s average target is 4.64% above currents $54.09 stock price. U.S. Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. UBS maintained U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Thursday, October 3 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) rating on Thursday, July 18. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $5600 target. Macquarie Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) rating on Thursday, August 1. Macquarie Research has “Neutral” rating and $5900 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, July 18.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Is U.S. Bancorp The New Poster Child For The U.S. Banking Industry After Wells Fargoâ€™s Fall From Grace? – Forbes” on October 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Things Bleak for Square Stock in a Slowing Economy – Investorplace.com” published on October 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Bancorp declares $0.42 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Should Investors Really Sell US Bancorp? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. bank acquires Talech for an undisclosed sum – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ashfield Capital Prtn Limited Liability Company has 6,877 shares. Charles Schwab has 6.62 million shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Sadoff holds 0.04% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 9,863 shares. Asset Mngmt One Co Ltd stated it has 0.2% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 13,305 are owned by Vision Cap Mgmt. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 1.74% or 152,194 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree Med Tru has invested 0.53% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Millennium Management Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 829,883 shares. Savings Bank Of Hawaii holds 47,801 shares. Huntington Natl Bank holds 247,895 shares. America First Investment Advisors Llc stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Moreover, Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.26% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 100,875 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Gp accumulated 512 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Buckingham Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 50,739 shares. Bluestein R H has 757,374 shares for 2.12% of their portfolio.