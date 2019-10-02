Meristem Llp Increased Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) as Valuation Rose; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Sterling Investment Management Has Cut Its Position by $803,652

Meristem Llp increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 90.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meristem Llp bought 1,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 3,373 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $700,000, up from 1,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meristem Llp who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $206.22. About 2.46M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 29/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S JAPAN 2702.T 2017 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 18.91 BLN YEN (+172.9 %), 2018 FORECAST PROFIT 21.80 BLN YEN (+15.3 %); 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S ACCLERATING REMODELS AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM; 28/03/2018 – Blis Research Identifies the New ‘Conscious Consumer’ – Traditional Retail Rules No Longer Apply; 16/05/2018 – McDonald’s Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N TO LAUNCH HOME DELIVERY PILOT PROJECT IN SWEDEN, FINLAND IN MAY; IN DENMARK, NORWAY IN H2 2018 – NORDIC GROUP CEO; 12/04/2018 – Kalinowski McDonald’s Surveys to Live On as Analyst Starts Anew; 30/05/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — McDonald’s Canada/; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for workers; 13/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 34.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 4,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 8,045 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, down from 12,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $498.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $174.89. About 11.33M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Launches Facebook Probe with Bipartisan Coalition of State AGs – March 26, 2018; 22/03/2018 – EU leaders tell social networks to guarantee users’ privacy; 20/03/2018 – Germany tells Facebook: time to take responsibility – newspaper; 17/05/2018 – ISS said Facebook “has been somewhat responsive during the controversy, but shareholders should continue to closely monitor data privacy issues.”; 09/04/2018 – moneycontrol: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to meet with US lawmakers on Monday; 06/04/2018 – The manwho took on Facebook andwon; 01/05/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Facebook to add dating service, says Zuckerberg; 18/03/2018 – New York Post: NBC News’ Andy Lack is not a fan of Facebook; 19/03/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: B.C.-raised Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 08/05/2018 – Match Group says Facebook’s new dating feature will have ‘no negative impact on Tinder’ “[People don’t] want to mix Facebook with their dating lives,” says Match CEO Mandy Ginsberg

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) by 30,872 shares to 84,846 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Don’t Be A Facebook Bag Holder – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Facebook (FB) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Federal clashes grow over investigating tech – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to pay â€˜subsetâ€™ of news tab publishers – Live Trading News” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Revenue Limit Still Far From Being Reached – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.54 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Polar Asset Mgmt Prtn has invested 0.85% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 66,207 were accumulated by Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 18,405 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Vigilant Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 650 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 1.01M shares. Hodges Mgmt, Texas-based fund reported 14,336 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 9,235 shares. Hamel Assocs Incorporated holds 1.17% or 13,826 shares. Eulav Asset has 139,000 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Inc invested in 88,808 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc stated it has 6,735 shares. Moreover, Westwood Management Corp Il has 9.77% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 394,819 shares. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Com, Arizona-based fund reported 259 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 1.63% or 7.82M shares. 202,125 were accumulated by Welch & Forbes Ltd.