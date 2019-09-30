Meristem Llp Increased Its Pfizer (PFE) Position by $322,844; Edmp Lifted Its Meredith (MDP) Position

Meristem Llp increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meristem Llp bought 7,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 41,512 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80 million, up from 34,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meristem Llp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.93. About 15.48 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH VIFOR PHARMA INC FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF RETACRIT IN CERTAIN CHANNELS; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ALSO ACCEPTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR DACOMITINIB FOR SAME INDICATION; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer Leads Top 10 Global Pharmaceutical Companies for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/04/2018 – South Africa may ask pharma firms for fee to clear drug review backlog; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INITIATES DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY STUDY; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 131.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 45,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 79,412 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.37M, up from 34,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $36.66. About 409,325 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 19/03/2018 – Meredith Corp Finalizes Sale of Time Inc. UK to Epiris; 21/03/2018 – Meredith decides to explore sale of TIME, Sports Illustrated, Fortune, and Money brands; 13/03/2018 – ABC And PEOPLE Team Up For A Second Two-Night Television Event On The Royal Family; 16/04/2018 – Meredith Corporation And Magenta Launch Fortune Italy; 26/03/2018 – Meredith Reorganizes Following Announcement of Intent to Sell Four Time Inc. Titles; 15/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated titles; 21/03/2018 – MDP MULLS SALE OF ‘TIME,”SPORTS ILLUSTRATED,”FORTUNE,’MONEY’; 21/03/2018 – Meredith Corp: Will Not Comment Further Until Potential Agreements Have Been Reached; 19/03/2018 – MEREDITH COMPLETES SALE OF TIME INC. UK TO EPIRIS; 17/05/2018 – Meredith Unveils New Look, Name And Direction For Award-winning Television Production Studio; The Former Time Inc. Productions Will Now Be Known As “Four M Studios”

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold MDP shares while 64 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.99 million shares or 2.75% more from 41.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Systematic Financial Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.04% or 17,700 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Company invested in 55,272 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Piedmont Inv Advisors has 0.01% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Rodgers Brothers holds 0.47% or 30,527 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Smith Moore And accumulated 9,893 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsr invested in 0.05% or 4,200 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corporation owns 14,248 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Company reported 249,104 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 0.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 16,110 shares. Comerica Bank reported 30,816 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 2.83M shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP).

More notable recent Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50000 In Meredith Corporation To Contact The Firm – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Meredith Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on September 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MDP CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Meredith Corporation – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MEREDITH DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Meredith Corporation To Contact The Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Meredith Corporation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $467,052 activity. Harty Thomas H bought $420,240 worth of stock or 12,000 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.